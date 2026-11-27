Chris Cairns warns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about pressure from Indian fans after record-breaking double ton

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns warned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about pressure from Indian fans after incredible knock against UAE.

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Chris Cairns' warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking double ton (Image - BCCI)

Former New Zealand player Chris Cairns said nice things about young India star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. This was for his big record List A double ton in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. He said Sooryavanshi might never play such a knock again. It is going to be a hard road ahead for him. He will have to face the hopes of the Indian fans. They would want more such knocks from him.

Cairns was speaking to ANI during the second Test between New Zealand and India at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval. Sooryavanshi, 15, broke many records with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must win game. This took India to the semi-finals with the fastest List A double ton. Before this, he had also reached his hundred in just 28 balls. This made it the fastest List A ton by beating Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes and seven fours. This is the most sixes in one big cricket innings.

Speaking to ANI, Cairns called the 15-year-old a “phenomenal talent” and someone who is “very balanced”. He told the young batter about the hopes from the Indian fans. They would sure want more big hitting knocks and records from the batter in the coming years.

He said, “I have seen Suryavanshi play, and I think he is a phenomenal talent. 28 sixes in a 200. He is not going to do that every time. He may never do that again. And the difficulty that he is going to have is the expectation of the Indian public every time he goes out to bat. They expect that to happen, and that is not going to happen,” he said.

“So it is going to be a tough journey for Suryavanshi, given that he’s given everybody a very high expectations. But that is going to be really, really hard to live up to. And he seems a very balanced young man, but he is not going to be able to do that every time.”

“And the Indian public will want him to do that every time, so it is going to be a lot of pressure on him. So it will be very interesting to see how he goes,” he signed off.

Scoring 204 of the team’s 254 runs, he took India A to a seven-wicket win as they got 250 in 14.2 overs. This turned the match into a video game.

In 17 List A games so far, Sooryavanshi has made 845 runs at an average of 49.70 and a strike rate of over 190, with two hundreds and two fifties.

His record in Youth ODIs is just as good for India U19. He scored 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72. This includes four hundreds and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year.

In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81.