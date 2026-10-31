Coach Amol Muzumdar says India Women to get specialist T20I squad like men’s team soon after T20 World Cup flops

India women head coach Amol Muzumdar says specialist T20I squad like men's team coming soon. Says "Not Long" at SJAM event in Mumbai. Praises CoE U-15, U-19 talent.

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Amol Muzumdar and Smriti Mandhana (Photo: IANS)

India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar has given a big hint about the future of the women’s T20I team. He said that India will soon have a separate specialist T20I squad, just like the men’s team.

Muzumdar said this at an event organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) at MIG Club in Mumbai on Saturday, October 31. When asked how soon India can have a specialist T20I team, he gave a short and clear answer – “Not long”.

Indian women’s team has done very well in Tests and ODIs in recent years. Under Muzumdar’s coaching, India won their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup in November 2025 in Navi Mumbai by beating South Africa in the final.

But that’s a different story in T20Is. India were out in the group stages of the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups. The team needs to improve its T20 game, and a specialist squad can help. It will allow selectors to pick players who are perfect for the shortest format.

Muzumdar feels India are already working on this plan. He is very impressed with the young talent coming from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

“Not long. We’re already on that path. There’s some amazing talent coming through. The talent I’ve seen at the CoE (Centre of Excellence), where they hold the India Under-15 and U-19 camps, is terrific. The work at the CoE is superb. The camps are a good reflection of where Indian women’s cricket is at the moment. I’m sure it’s in a healthy state,” Muzumdar said.

Muzumdar said the next generation of girls understands modern T20 cricket better. They have grown up watching T20 cricket and know what is needed to succeed. They are more serious about fitness, nutrition and fielding.

“They are tuned in. They are professionals. Even the U-15 players are professionals. They understand the nutrition aspect of the game. They understand the fitness aspect of the game. They understand fielding. They’re terrific fielders. They’re good athletes. They understand that athleticism is key in cricket. You’ll soon find that when the younger generation takes over, India will be in a good state,” he said.

With the first anniversary of the ODI World Cup win coming on November 3, Muzumdar also talked about the team’s next goal. He wants India to not just win trophies but to dominate world cricket for the next two years.

He praised new captain Smriti Mandhana who has taken over from Harmanpreet Kaur. He also thanked Harmanpreet for her leadership.

India women are now the holders of the ODI World Cup, Asia Cup and Asian Games gold. The team will next play in the first-ever ICC Women’s T20I Champions Trophy in Mumbai and Vadodara, and then tour South Africa in December for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.