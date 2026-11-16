CSK appoint Ashish Kaushik as Physiotherapist, Sudharshan V P and Anthonu Peter Sharp as fitness coaches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Ashish Kaushik as Physiotherapist, Sudharshan V P and Anthonu Peter Sharp as fitness coaches for the upcoming IPL 2027.

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CSK name new support staff for IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced Ashish Kaushik as their new physiotherapist on Monday. Sudharshan V P and Anthony Peter Sharp have also joined the team as fitness coaches.

“Welcoming our support staff to the Den! Ashish Kaushik as our Physiotherapist. Sudharshan V P and Anthony Peter Sharp as our Strength & Conditioning Coaches,” wrote CSK on their social media accounts on Monday.

Welcoming our support staff to the Den! Ashish Kaushik as our Physiotherapist

Sudharshan V P and Anthony Peter Sharp as our Strength & Conditioning Coaches #WhistlePodu https://t.co/qshiUrbypZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 16, 2026

Ashish Kaushik earlier worked at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as the head physiotherapist. The NCA is now known as the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He also worked with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their head physiotherapist in IPL 2025.

Kaushik worked with Zaheer Khan at LSG during that season. Zaheer is now CSK’s head coach. Kaushik also works with UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Sudharshan is currently a fitness coach at the BCCI CoE. He joined the centre in June 2022. He has worked with the Indian team, India A and Under-19 teams. He also worked with Gujarat Lions as a fitness coach in the IPL. He is now set to join CSK.

Anthony Peter Sharp has worked with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as a fitness coach. He also worked with the Canterbury domestic team as their General Manager of Performance.

CSK made these changes after parting ways with physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and fitness coach Gregory King in October. The team is making changes to its support staff before IPL 2027.

CSK have also appointed Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty as assistant coaches. Mohit Sharma has joined as the new bowling coach. Morkel and Mohit have both played for CSK in the IPL.

Sridharan Sriram will continue as an assistant coach. He joined CSK before IPL 2025. James Foster will also continue as the team’s fielding coach.

CSK and the other nine IPL teams will announce their retained players on Tuesday. The teams will then prepare for the IPL 2027 mini-auction, which will take place in Goa on December 16.