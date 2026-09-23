CSK fixing controversy: MS Dhoni’s team to discuss playing XI leak claims at September 25 AGM

CSK will discuss recent playing XI leak and match-fixing allegations at its September 25 AGM. The franchise has promised appropriate measures after review.

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Chennai Super Kings (Photo: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have responded to recent allegations involving the alleged leak of playing XIs and match-fixing claims linked to the franchise. The five-time IPL champions have said their board will discuss the matter at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 25.

The franchise has maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and said it will take “appropriate measures” after examining the matter. CSK is expected to discuss the allegations in detail before deciding on the next steps.

The controversy came into focus after an undercover investigation by Tehelka involving former Ranji Trophy player Rachit Bhatia.

Bhatia was quoted as claiming that he had access to CSK’s playing XIs before they were officially announced during the 2025 IPL season. According to the report, he claimed the information came from a player in the CSK squad.

Bhatia allegedly told the undercover reporter that he passed the information to London-based bookmakers through Snapchat and claimed he had fixed five IPL matches. He reportedly said he received Rs 60 lakh for each match, taking the alleged total to Rs 3 crore.

He also claimed that a similar arrangement could have been made for the 2026 IPL season if his contact had been picked in the auction. However, the report said the player was not selected after suffering an injury.

It is important to note that the original report did not name the CSK player, and the allegations have not been established by any competent authority. The DDCA has also described the claims as unverified.

Vansh Bedi denies any link to allegations

Former CSK player Vansh Bedi was later linked to the controversy on social media, but he has strongly denied any connection with the allegations.

Bedi was part of the CSK setup in 2025 and later played for Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League. Reports also said he had previously reported a corrupt approach to the anti-corruption authorities during the DPL.

The DDCA confirmed that it had informed the BCCI about the reported corrupt approach. However, that matter is separate from the unverified claims made in the Tehelka sting, and there is no established finding that Bedi was involved in the alleged CSK playing-XI leaks.

CSK have faced integrity issues before

This is not the first major controversy involving CSK. The franchise was suspended for two seasons in the IPL in 2016 and 2017, after the proceedings of the Justice Lodha Committee relating to betting during the 2013 season.

CSK team official Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty of betting-related violations, leading to the franchise’s suspension.

CSK board to discuss matter at AGM

The CSK board is now expected to examine the latest allegations at its upcoming meeting ahead of the September 25 AGM. The franchise has said it will take appropriate measures after looking into the matter.

The development has once again put the spotlight on integrity and anti-corruption measures in franchise cricket. Any further action will depend on the findings of the relevant authorities and CSK’s internal review.