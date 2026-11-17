IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

The Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of new head coach Zaheer Khan, will be looking to bounce back in the 2027 IPL season after enduring a tough campaign earlier this year

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Chennai Super Kings (Photo: IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings will look to rebuild their squad ahead of the IPL 2027 season after another disappointing campaign in 2026. The Yellow army had finished eighth in the points table, managing six wins and eight defeats from 14 league matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will have several areas to address before the next season. The franchise has already made some changes through the trading window and will now look to make the right decisions before the mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

Also Read: IPL 2027: Rajasthan Royals retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Performances in past seasons

CSK have struggled to maintain their usual standards over the last three seasons. After winning their fifth IPL title in 2023, they finished fifth in 2024 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Their performance dipped further in 2025 when they finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches. The 2026 season also did not go as planned, as they managed six victories and finished eighth.

The franchise will hope to put these disappointing campaigns behind them and build a competitive squad for 2027.

Overall IPL record

CSK are among the most successful franchises in IPL history. They have won five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. They have also finished runners-up on five occasions. The franchise has played 267 IPL matches, winning 148 of them. Their consistency over the years has made them one of the strongest teams in the competition.

IPL 2027 trades

CSK have completed a four-player trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards have joined Chennai, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Livingstone has joined CSK for a revised fee of INR 6 crore, while Edwards will continue at his existing fee of INR 3 crore.

MS Dhoni appointed team mentor

Five-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni has officially been confirmed to takeover as the CSK team mentor after stepping down as a player. Dhoni will join the new coaching staff under head coach Zaheer Khan in the 2027 season.

Players retained

Dewald Brevis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Sharma, Ayush Mhatre, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Akeal Hosein, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal,

Players released

Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha, MS Dhoni, Spencer Johnson

Team purse for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Rs 28.05 crore