CSK part ways with Mike Hussey, Mohit Sharma replaces Eric Simons ahead of IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with batting coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons ahead of IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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CSK make coaching changes ahead of IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Chennai Super Kings have removed Mike Hussey from the role of batting coach ahead of IPL 2027. The team is making changes to its coaching staff before the new season. Hussey will no longer work with the team’s batters or help them improve their game. His exit is part of the changes CSK are making to their support staff.

Hussey became CSK’s batting coach in 2018. Before taking up this role, he played for the team for six seasons. He has been connected with CSK for many years, first as a player and later as a coach. During his time with the team, he worked closely with the batters and helped them prepare for matches.

CSK shared a special message on social media to thank Hussey for his time with the team. The franchise also spoke about his journey, which started in the first season of the IPL in 2008. The team thanked him for his work and the time he spent with the Super Kings.

“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family,” the CSK said in their social media handles.

The team also praised Hussey for the runs he scored as a player and the support he gave to other players as a coach. CSK said that he would always have a special place in the team’s history.

“Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years.

“Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King,” the statement read.

CSK have also made a change to their bowling coaching staff. The team has parted ways with bowling coach Eric Simons, who joined the coaching setup in 2018. Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma will now replace him in the role.

The franchise thanked Simons for his work with the team and his role in helping the bowlers over the years. CSK also wished him well for the future.

“An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team’s success over the years.

“We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.”