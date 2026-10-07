CSK star cricketer shares positive message for Bhuvneshwar Kumar after four-year long absence from Team India

CSK star player shared a positive message for Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his return to the Indian team for T20I series against New Zealand.

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CSK star's positive message for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Star Indian player, who is known for his impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his return to the Indian team, after a long time, as he will be seen playing for the Indian team on the New Zealand tour.

After his selection for the team, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated him and celebrated his return to the team. Raina praised him for his hard work and dedication, which helped him to be back in the team.

He started rebuilding his comeback to the India team by showcasing his impressive performance in the Uttar Pradesh league, which helped him to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This hard work and consistency helped him to get his place in the Indian team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played his last match for the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2022 against England in the semi-final match in Adelaide. After a long gap of four years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar succeeded in getting a place in the Indian team.

Here’s what Suresh Raine wrote on X, while praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar: “Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back.”

Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skillful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side — this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back. — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 7, 2026

Throughout his career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, where he succeeded in claiming 294 wickets at an average of 29.50, which included five-wicket hauls.

The contest between the Men in Blue and Blackcaps will begin from October 22. They will face each other in five ODIs and two Test matches.

Team India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.