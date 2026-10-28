CSK will not have batting coach for IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings part ways with Michael Hussey after 8 years

Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2027 without batting coach after parting ways with Michael Hussey. CEO Kasi Viswanathan reveals Gareth Batty could take up a batting mentor role.

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CSK will not have batting coach for IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings part ways with Michael Hussey after 8 years (Photo: X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not be retaining Michael Hussey and will go into the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) without a dedicated batting coach. The franchise has confirmed that its coaching staff is complete for now, although it is exploring the possibility of using Gareth Batty as a batting mentor.

CSK have made several changes to their support staff following a disappointing run in recent IPL seasons. Zaheer Khan has taken over as head coach, while Mohit Sharma, Albie Morkel and Batty have joined the coaching group. Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram and fielding coach James Foster are also part of the setup.

CSK CEO confirms no dedicated batting coach

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise would not appoint a specialist batting coach for the 2027 season. He said the current group would form the team’s backroom staff.

“Our coaching staff is complete. Whoever we announced yesterday will form our backroom team; we will not have a batting coach,” Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Hussey had served as CSK’s batting coach since 2018, bringing an end to an eight-year association with the franchise. The former Australia batter had also represented the Super Kings as a player and played an important role in mentoring batters over the years.

CSK have also parted ways with bowling coach Eric Simons, assistant coach Rajiv Kumar, physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and strength and conditioning coach Gregory King as part of the wider reshuffle.

Gareth Batty could become batting mentor

Although CSK will not have a dedicated batting coach, Batty could take on some responsibilities in that area. Viswanathan said discussions were still taking place about the possibility of giving the former England spinner a mentoring role.

“It’s a decision taken by Zaheer (on not having a batting coach). But yes, we are exploring the option of using Batty as a batting mentor. Discussions are ongoing,” added Kasi.

Batty arrives at CSK after a successful spell as head coach of Surrey. He guided the English county side to three consecutive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024. He has also worked with Zaheer in county cricket, giving the two familiarity ahead of their new assignment in the IPL.

Zaheer Khan leads CSK’s coaching reset

Zaheer’s appointment marks a major change for CSK after the end of Stephen Fleming’s long association with the franchise. Fleming had been with the team for 18 years and guided it through several successful IPL campaigns.

The Super Kings have struggled to maintain that level in recent seasons. They placed fifth in 2024, last in 2025 and eighth in 2026, and missed the playoffs three straight years.

Now the new set of coaches will be aiming to take CSK to better performances in IPL 2027. With Batty potentially taking on a batting-mentor role, the franchise’s final coaching structure will be one to watch as preparations for the next season continue.