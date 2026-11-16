Dale Steyn recalls first interaction with Virat Kohli, says ‘who was this’

Former South Africa player Dale Steyn opened up about his first interaction with Virat Kohli during their early cricketing days. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/dale-steyn-recalls-first-interaction-with-virat-kohli-says-who-was-this-8545325/ Copy

Dale Steyn reveals his first interaction with Virat Kohli (Image - X)

Former South African player and one of the most dangerous pacers of all time, Dale Steyn shared the moment, when he faced legendary player Virat Kohli for the first time during his days as a rising U19 star.

Dale Steyn also revealed that his bond with Virat Kohli increased after spending time as teammates at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the RCB days, both the players bonded over food and music.

Sitting alongside with Faf du Plessis, he was speaking on ‘Cricketers on Cricketers’ on Cricinfo. Dale Steyn spent the first three consecutive seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2008 to 2010. However, during his rising star days, Dale Steyn revealed when he saw Virat Kohli for the first time during the U19 World Cup final against South Africa, he wondered, “who was this cocky little bloody s**t?” before realising he was going to be with him in RCB.

Dale Steyn shared that he and Virat Kohli shared many interests when they played together at RCB. He remembered the days when young Virat Kohli and Dale Steyn went to restaurants and ate burgers together. He also added that Virat had talent but needed some guidance at that time.

“That is the one thing about Virat that I have always appreciated, and I have loved, is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I actually remember watching the Under-19 World Cup. We had a tour of India. Sehwag had just smashed us. He scored 300 in Chennai in a day (in 2008). We had had a tour somewhere else, maybe just before that. I think we had even gone to Bangladesh just before that. I remember watching India beat South Africa U-19s in the [2008] World Cup, and India stormed the field. And I saw this kid, and I was like, who’s this cocky little bloody s***? You know? And the next thing I find out, he’s actually in my team,” Steyn said.

“He is with us at RCB. And I’m like, oh my goodness. I gotta deal with this little guy, you know? Anyway, it turns out when I met him, we had a lot of common interests. We were young, and we enjoyed a little bit of an off-the-field kind of enjoyment in life. We used to go to all the restaurants and stuff that Bangalore had to offer – Hard Rock Cafe was a particular favourite. There was good music and there were burgers and everything like that. So, we hung out quite a lot. In the early days of Virat Kohli, he was a normal T-shirt and shorts with the slops [flip-flops] kind of guy. Then the sponsors rolled in. You could tell, from a cricketing point of view, he was talented, but he needed a little bit of direction,” he added.

Steyn also recalled that when Ray Jennings came in as head coach from 2012-13, he started to “whip a lot of guys in line”, and the older lot of players realised that they had to change their game, with Virat at the “forefront” of the new direction. The pacer recalled how the top and middle-order had to change their game according to what Virat was doing in their nets.”

“And when Ray [Jennings, then head coach] came in year two, he started to whip a lot of the guys in line. I think some of the older guys also knew that the game needed to be played in a different way. Virat was at the forefront of the way that the game needed to [be] played. And you look at a guy like Rahul [Dravid], and Rahul managed to change his game to be a little bit more aggressive,” recalled the Proteas legend.

“I think that had a lot to do with the way that Virat was kind of coming in, and commanding a spot in that middle order. So the guys, you know, [Nos.] 3, 4, 5, and 6 had to really up their game because of the way that Virat was doing things in the nets. And we kind of felt like if the game’s going to go in a particular direction, it is going to go in this direction,” he signed off.