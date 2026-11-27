Dawid Malan opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s biggest challenge, says ‘Sky’s the limit’ for India star

Former England player Dawid Malan opened up about the challenges young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might face. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Dawid Malan opens up on biggest challenges for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Image - BCCI)

Former England player Dawid Malan thinks there is no limit to what young India star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can do with the bat. At the same time, Malan, who is now the captain of Venice Livewires in the Italia T10 league, feels the real test for the young boy will be to handle things away from cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made the cricket world talk again by hitting 204 not out off 53 balls for India A against the UAE in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha this week. It was the fastest double ton in men’s List A cricket. The 28 sixes he hit in that knock are the most sixes hit in one innings.

Malan spoke to IANS and said, “We saw what he did the other day – 200 off 50-odd balls. I mean, he’s got the game and he’s got the skills. He just needs to find a way to keep pushing that limit to see how good he can actually be, because the sky’s the limit for him,” said Malan.

For all the talent Sooryavanshi has, Malan said the hard part would be to handle the fame and the eyes on him that come with being a star so young. He said, “Well, I guess for him, the biggest challenge will be managing things off the field. When you’re a superstar that young, there are a lot of things thrown at you, whether it be money or people wanting your time. I think on the field, he’s got a brilliant game, and he just needs to be encouraged to keep getting better and keep pushing the limits.”

If he was ever the coach of the young boy, Malan said his job would be to keep him safe from all things outside the game and let Sooryavanshi be himself. He said, “But if I was ever coaching him, it would be about how to manage him off the field and how to shield him from all the stuff that will come at some point in his career, because as a batter, you just leave him. Let him do what he does. Let him make his mistakes. Let him see how high his ceiling is. Off the field, find people who will look after him the right way.”

On the field, Malan sees little to fix about Sooryavanshi. He said, “Well, I think modern players nowadays are all about hitting sixes, which he can do, and he’s got the power. But you look at a lot of players who come and don’t last. They come and they just try to hit everything to the leg side for six, whereas this young cricketer can hit the ball on the off side.”

He added, “He can hit spin. He can play seam. Yes, maybe they worked him out a little bit against good pace, by bowling short. Maybe that’s an area for him to work on. But ultimately, if he starts working on that, he might lose something else. So he just needs to understand where he wants to get to with that, because from what I’ve seen, it’s incredibly impressive that he can hit all around the ground.”

Any weak spot against the short ball, Malan said, would be fixed over time, if the right people are around the young batter. Sooryavanshi has had a big 2026 so far, with the U19 World Cup win, where he was Player of the match in the final and Player of the Tournament, then becoming the IPL 2026 top scorer and playing his first India T20I game against England in Manchester in July.

Malan said, “When you can do that as a young player, that’s half the battle won. After that, it’s just understanding where teams will bowl to him. If he’s got the right people around him, helping him and mentoring him, I think he will learn as he goes on and be able to strengthen those weak points, or perceived weak points, that people see, because so far in his career, he’s had an answer to everything.”