Days after IPL 2027 Retention deadline, Yashasvi Jaiswal departure from Rajasthan Royals still on cards ahead of next season

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is reportedly keen to move out of Rajasthan Royals just weeks ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction on December 16.

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Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 saw plenty of action from all 10 teams and Rajasthan Royals were no different. The inaugural IPL champions spent Rs 102.95 crore to retain 24 players and will have a purse of Rs 27.05 crore heading into the IPL 2027 player auction on December 16 in Goa.

The Royals released a total of 9 players from their roster including West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 11 crore. But one major conversation involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s side is over the future of his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

According to a report in TOI newspaper, the discussions over trade of Jaiswal are far from over. The IPL teams are allowed to engage in trades even after Retention Day till December 9, a week ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction.

The report states that Rajasthan Royals are reportedly still in talks with Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants, which had gone deep into Retention Day on Tuesday as well. RR are reportedly not happy with the couple of players offered by LSG in return for Jaiswal.

, ’ . https://t.co/Ia7cOnDqeE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 17, 2026

Jaiswal, who has been retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027 season by RR, is keen on leaving the franchise for whom he has been playing since the IPL 2020-21 season. The 24-year-old Mumbai opener has scored 2593 runs in 83 matches in his IPL career with a strike-rate of 152.79 with 2 hundreds and 18 fifties.

Yashasvi Jaiswal not happy to be overlooked for RR captaincy

It is believed that young Indian opener is not pleased after the Rajasthan Royals management overlooked him as a potential replacement for Sanju Samson as captain in the franchise in the IPL 2026. RR chose to appoint Riyan Parag as the new captain and the new management under Lakshmi Mittal want to continue with Parag for the sake of continuity at least in 2027 season.

“It looks like it is Jaiswal who is interested in moving on. Royals would still prefer to have him but they went on a hunt for his replacement since he didn’t seem happy at the franchise,” IPL sources were quoted as saying by TOI newspaper.

Apart from LSG, RR has discussion with Delhi Capitals and even Mumbai Indians over the trade of Jaiswal. But a move to Lucknow could be most beneficial for Jaiswal as they are looking for a new captain for the IPL 2027 season with the departure of Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals earlier this year.

Rajasthan Royals retained players before IPL 2027

Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Manimaran Siddharth (T), Mohammed Shami (T), Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Punja, Yashasvi Jaiswal.