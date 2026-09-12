Days after scoring 270 in Duleep Trophy final, Ishan Kishan leaves India’s practice session with injury scare

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game scheduled for September 13 in Delhi

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India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

India had a brief injury scare ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan after Ishan Kishan was forced to leave a practice session in Delhi following an awkward movement while facing a bouncer.

Kishan was batting in the nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when he ducked a delivery from Navdeep Saini, who was bowling as a net bowler. The wicketkeeper-batter appeared to hurt his back and did not continue with the session. He was attended to by India’s support staff and was kept under observation.

The incident came just a day before India’s opening T20I against Afghanistan, making Kishan’s fitness an immediate concern. He has become an important part of India’s white-ball plans after making his return to the national side earlier this year.

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However, there was some relief for India soon after. Saini, who was involved in the incident, said there was nothing serious with Kishan and that the batter was fine. That should ease concerns over his availability for the series opener on Sunday.

Kishan has also entered the Afghanistan series in excellent form. He was one of the key players for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy and produced a massive 270 in the final against South Zone. His innings came only a few days before the injury scare and underlined the form he has carried into the new season.

The 28-year-old had earlier made a strong comeback to India’s T20I setup after spending a long period away from the national team. He played an important role during India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign and has since remained in the mix for the shortest format.

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game scheduled for September 13 in Delhi. The series is also important preparation for the Asian Games later this month.

India’s squad for T20Is against Afghanistan

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana*.

When and where to watch?

The entire 3-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan at the national capital will be live streamed only on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.