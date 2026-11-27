DC bowling looking thin after releasing Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc before IPL 2027, says Aakash Chopra

Delhi Capital will have a total purse of Rs 39.5 crore at the IPL 2027 Player Auction next month after releasing 16 players earlier this month.

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Delhi Capitals have traded Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Rishabh Pant. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: A new-look Delhi Capitals team will have a lot of thinking to do as they head into the IPL 2027 Players Auction on December 16 in Goa. DC will have a total team purse of Rs 39.5 crore after releasing a total of 9 players at the IPL 2027 Retention Day earlier this month.

The major area of concern for new head coach Sourav Ganguly will be the bowling department after trading out bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and T. Natarajan and releasing pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2027 season. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retention Special’, former India and Delhi opener Aakash Chopra feels DC could target either Deepak Chahar or Avesh Khan – both available at base price of Rs 2 crore – at the IPL 2027 Player Auction next month.

“After letting go of Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc and T. Natarajan, Delhi Capitals bowling is looking thin, and they play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is a tiny ground with a flat pitch. In those conditions, they have to find quality bowlers who can help them restrict the runs, and they have the money to do so. Mukesh Kumar and Aquib Nabi are the only fast bowlers they have, and both are inexperienced,” Aakash Chopra told JioStar.

“So, Delhi will be very active in the auction for fast bowlers, and I won’t be surprised to see one of Deepak Chahar or Avesh Khan play for them next season. Abishek Porel and Nitish Rana have also been released, and I expect them to have a field day at the auction and make some good money,” Chopra added.

Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan were released by Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on IPL 2027 Retention Day this month. Chahar claimed his 200th T20 wicket in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 match against Bengal on Thursday.

2027 will be good https://t.co/p4ZnkcdGRs — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 17, 2026

On why the trade window is the realistic option for Gujarat Titans to strengthen their squad, given their limited purse, Chopra said, “They have signed Harshal Patel and strengthened a bowling attack that was already solid. They have released Shahrukh Khan, who was not able to deliver with the bat for them since he joined a couple of seasons back, and it makes sense to let him leave. LSG have released Mohammed Shami and let go of Avesh Khan, so Gujarat Titans are the only franchise left with Indian fast bowlers to offer.

“Even in the spin department, this is the team that has Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar sitting on the bench, which means they are still going to be active in the trade window. Gujarat Titans can have a conversation with Chennai Super Kings for one of those two spinners, and trading one of them for an all-cash deal will be a win-win situation for Gujarat. Their squad is almost complete, but they do need middle-order and lower-middle-order batters. That option will have to come through a trade, because with the purse they have, they won’t be able to buy players like Nitish Rana or Nehal Wadhera at the auction,” he added.

Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh put though into DC’s Retention List: Abhinav Mukund

DC spend Rs 90.5 crore in retaining 16 players, including 4 overseas stars and have also brought back former captain Rishabh Pant via trade from Lucknow Super Giants. Former India batter Abhinav Mukund feels head coach Ganguly and new assistant coach Yuvraj Singh spent a lot of time on DC’s retention and release list.

“There has been a change in the way the new team management of Delhi Capitals thinks. Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh have clearly put their thoughts into this retained and release list. Nitish Rana was traded just a year back, and it is not like he performed badly. He played good knocks, but maybe Ganguly and Yuvraj want to bring in some young blood in place of him. Abishek Porel is a really talented individual too, but some off-the-field things can influence the way a franchise keeps faith in you and that has led to his release,” Abhinav Mukund told JioStar.

“Mitchell Starc is unavailable, so him getting released makes a lot of sense, and they have a huge bank balance of 39.50 crores. Batting-wise, they look sorted. They have highly talented Indian individuals in Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, and the new support staff are backing these young Indians, which means they are going to build their team around them. The releases have helped free up money to make bigger moves for other spots. KL Rahul will surely have a new opening partner by the looks of it because they have released Pathum Nissanka. Delhi will be very busy at the auction table, and they will also be one of those teams hoping there is a good trade available on the table, even if it is all cash,” he added.