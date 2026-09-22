DDCA writes to BCCI about possible fixing incident during Delhi Premier League 2026 season – Here’s what happened

Central Delhi Kings batter Vansh Bedi also reported about a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing during the 2026 Delhi Premier League season

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Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley presents the winners' trophy to South Delhi Superstarz captain Tejasvi Singh Dahiya after the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, August 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

In a latest development, the Delhi and District Cricket Association has clarified that it doesn’t have any idea about matters related to match or spot fixing during the recently concluded third edition of the Delhi Premier League earlier this month. The DDCA has confirmed that it has received complaints about certain players and a franchise being involved in this illegal act.

In an official statement released earlier today, the state cricket association refrained from drawing any conclusion on the matter before thorough investigation. The DDCA also stated that these fixing reports are just mere allegations and that nothing is concrete as of yet.

“The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations,” the DDCA wrote in its press release.

The DDCA has apparently passed this information to the apex governing body – the Board of Control for Cricket in India and asked them to carry out a thorough investigation through appropriate establishments.

The press released also stated that DDCA maintains a zero tolerance policy against such illegal activities and that it will provide full cooperation during the inquiry process.

DDCA also confirmed that in case of any finding, it will take strict actions against those responsible. Yet, the state association, headed by Rohan Jaitley, remained clear that it won’t make any comment until the whole thing is properly investigated.

“DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course,” the release concluded.

Central Delhi Kings batter Vansh Bedi makes shocking revelation

Now comes the real issue. Central Delhi Kings batter Vansh Bedi has made a shocking revelation about being approached by a player for match fixing during the DPL season. Bedi immediately reported the incident to the league’s Anti-Corruption Wing which later documented it as well.

In an official statement, DDCA’s Secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed that Vansh Bedi was approached by an unknown player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also apparently featuring in the UP T20 league concurrently.

“Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state. We have attached SLOs with every team this year and all our arrangements have been watertight,” Ashok Sharma said.

Ashok Sharma has also confirmed that the DDCA has asked for BCCI’s intervention and guidance on the matter. Further updates from board officials are awaited.