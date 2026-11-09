Deepak Chahar to captain Rajasthan, Manav Suthar named deputy for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27

Star Indian player Deepak Chahar has been appointed as captain of Rajasthan for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Deepak Chahar to lead Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27 (Image - X)

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar will be the captain of Rajasthan in the 2026/27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has been named as the vice-captain. The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has announced a 15-player team for the upcoming T20 tournament.

Rajasthan are in Elite Group A and will play all seven of their matches in Mumbai. They will play their first match against Uttar Pradesh on November 14. The team will hope to start the tournament with a win and get off to a good start.

Deepak Chahar will lead the Rajasthan team in the competition. The fast bowler has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. He did not play in the first half of the current Ranji Trophy season. However, he will now return to the field and lead his state team in the T20 tournament.

Deepak’s younger brother, Rahul Chahar, has also been picked for the team. The leg-spinner has played one ODI and six T20Is for India. There were reports that Rahul could play for another team in the current domestic season. But he will continue to play for Rajasthan. Like his elder brother, Rahul also missed the first half of the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has not been named in the team. He is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The injury needed surgery, and he is still working to get fit again.

Khaleel has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India. He was recently traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 4.8 crore ahead of the next IPL season. However, he will not play in this tournament as he is still recovering from his injury.

The Rajasthan team also has left-handed batter Mahipal Lomror. Young wicketkeeper-batters Kartik Sharma and Mukul Choudhary have also been picked. All three players were part of IPL 2026 and will now play for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Other players in the team are Abhijeet Tomar, Ajay Raj Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Honey Pratap Singh and Himanshu Singh Rana. Ramniwas Golada, Rohan Rajbahar, Himanshu Nehra and Abhishek Mund have also been selected for the tournament.

Rajasthan will start their campaign against Uttar Pradesh on November 14. They will then play against Jharkhand on November 16. Their next match will be against Chandigarh on November 18. After that, they will face Baroda in a day-night match on November 20.

The team will play against Mizoram on November 22. Rajasthan will then take on Karnataka on November 24. Their last group match will be against Bengal on November 26.

All seven matches will be played in Mumbai. With Deepak Chahar as captain and Manav Suthar as vice-captain, Rajasthan will look to win their matches and do well in the tournament. The team will also hope that its experienced players and young cricketers can play an important role in the competition.

Rajasthan squad: Deepak Chahar (c), Manav Suthar (vc), Ajay Raj Singh, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Ramniwas Golada, Rohan Rajbahar, Abhijeet Tomar, Himanshu Singh Rana, Honey Pratap Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary, Himanshu Nehra and Abhishek Mund