Deepti Sharma opens up on her career’s second ODI century vs ZIM W in 2nd ODI

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma reacted to her incredible performance against Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI clash. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Deepti Sharma opens up on her second ODI century vs Zimbabwe women (Image - BCCI Women)

Star Indian player, who is known for her impressive all-round performances and heroics for the Indian team, Deepti Sharma delivered absolute brilliance for Team India in the second ODI match against Zimbabwe at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi on Sunday.

In the second ODI of the series. Deepti showcased her brilliance with the bat and ball as well, which helped the Indian side to make a big total and also bowled out Zimbabwe for a low score.

While batting, Deepti Sharma played an innings of 106 runs and remained unbeaten. She achieved this score off 86 deliveries, including 15 fours, at a strike rate of 123.26. In the bowling performance, she scalped a three-wicket haul in 8 overs and conceded 37 runs.

This knock will be a memorable one for Deepti Sharma as it was her 2nd ODI century throughout her career. Her first century came in May 2017 against Ireland, where she smashed 188 runs. Her second century took nine years and five months of wait. In the days count, it was 3,450 days, when she smashed her century.

Deepti Sharma opens up on her classic batting performance and second century against Zimbabwe. “I tried a lot, but it took a lot of time to reach. But I believed in my hard work that I would reach (another century) sooner or later,” Deepti said after the match as per the ICC website.

“I think more than 100 was in my mind. How can we build a partnership in that situation? That was the mindset. And obviously, 100 is special. It feels good to reach after such a long time. And I am grateful that I was able to achieve that on the ground of Baroda,” she added.

After the match, she also applauded their rivals, Zimbabwe, and also added that they gave them a tough fight. “They played (well) in the first ODI as well.”

“They have good batters in their team as well. We cannot say that they are a weak team or play differently. But they gave us a fight. We knew that we could dismiss them given our bowling unit. That was the mindset. And I think all the bowlers did a good job. In fact, the whole team gave a good performance,” she added.

In this second ODI clash, former Indian captain and star player, Harmanpreet Kaur also impressed everyone with her batting performance. Harman played her innings with a calm mindset, which helped her score impressive boundaries and display her brilliance. This confidence also helped her smash century against Zimbabwe in the second ODI and she scored 126 runs off 121 balls, including 15 fours.