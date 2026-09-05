Deepti Sharma sends clear message to Pakistan ahead of much anticipated Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash

Despite India’s advantage on paper, Deepti said the team would not be distracted by Pakistan’s bowling attack

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/deepti-sharma-sends-clear-message-to-pakistan-ahead-of-much-anticipated-womens-asia-cup-2026-clash-8516994/ Copy

India's Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, August 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has acknowledged her team’s strong record against Pakistan ahead of their ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash later today. The Indians have won 14 of their 17 T20I meetings against Pakistan, and Deepti believes that record gives her side an edge.

India have already secured a place in the semifinals with a game to spare. They will now look to finish the league stage unbeaten, while Pakistan will be hoping to strengthen their chances of reaching the last four.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Deepti said India’s record against Pakistan was a sign of their consistency, but she did not want her team to take anything for granted.

“Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that’s it,” Deepti said.

The 29-year-old also pointed to the balance in India’s squad. She said the team’s batting and bowling units have both contributed well in the tournament and that players need to step up when their opportunity comes.

“The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both things are balanced. The one who has a good day, she tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive things so that they step in more in their game,” she said.

Deepti has also been among India’s key performers with the ball, taking six wickets in the tournament’s opening two matches. Her form will be important as India prepare for another high-profile game against Pakistan.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Preview: When and where to watch?

Despite India’s advantage on paper, Deepti said the team would not be distracted by Pakistan’s bowling attack. Instead, the focus would remain on playing to their own strengths and maintaining the same approach that has worked so far.

“Look, our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. And as I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket. That’s what we are focusing on,” she said.

“We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit, as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we are playing in two games. That’s the mindset,” Deepti added.

The India vs Pakistan match will start from 8:00PM (IST) onwards at the Dubai International Stadium.