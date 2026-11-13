Deepti Sharma wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October, beats Annabel Sutherland to bag award for 2nd time

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2026 for her 155 runs and 7 wickets against Zimbabwe, including a 106 not out.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/deepti-sharma-wins-icc-womens-player-of-the-month-for-october-beats-annabel-sutherland-to-bag-award-for-2nd-time-8544718/ Copy

Deepti Sharma wins ICC Women's Player of the Month for October (Photo: X)

Good news for Indian cricket fans. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October 2026. She got this award for her brilliant all-round show against Zimbabwe.

Deepti was in top form with both bat and ball. She scored runs when the team needed them and also took important wickets. Because of her performance, India won both series against Zimbabwe without losing a single match.

She beat Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary and Australia’s Annabel Sutherland to win this award. Both players were also in good form, but Deepti’s performance was better.

Deepti’s Brilliant Show Against Zimbabwe

In October, India played Zimbabwe at home. Deepti was the star of the series.

In the ODI series, she played one innings and scored 106 not out. She did not get out and took India to a big win. With the ball, she took 5 wickets in the ODI series. Her bowling was very tight. She gave runs at an economy of just 3.42.

In the T20I series, she again showed her class. She scored 49 runs off just 37 balls and also took 2 wickets. India won the T20I series 3-0 as well.

In total, Deepti scored 155 runs and took 7 wickets across both formats in October. She was the main reason behind India’s clean sweep.

All-round excellence worthy of all the recognition! Deepti Sharma’s exceptional performances across formats make her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October! #DeeptiSharma #TeamIndia https://t.co/81QsKTjjGc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 13, 2026

Century Was A Special Moment For Deepti

After winning the award, Deepti spoke about her performance. She said she was very happy to win the award again.

She said, “I’m pleased to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award. The series against Zimbabwe was a great one for us, and I’m proud of the way the team performed, especially the youngsters. Scoring a century was a particularly special moment for me, made even more meaningful as it contributed to a winning cause.”

Deepti also praised the young players in the team. She said the team played really well in the series.

Second Time Winner For Deepti

This is not the first time Deepti has won this award. She had won it earlier in December 2023. Now she has won it for the second time in her career.

This shows how important Deepti is for the Indian team. She is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket right now. She can change the match with both bat and ball.

Fans are also very happy with her performance. After the World Cup, her confidence is looking very high.

Marco Jansen Wins Men’s Award

In the men’s category, South Africa’s Marco Jansen won the ICC Player of the Month award for October.

Jansen played very well against Australia in the Test series. He scored 198 runs and took 13 wickets in the series. South Africa won the series 2-1.

He beat West Indies captain Shai Hope and Pakistan’s Arafat Minhas to win the award.