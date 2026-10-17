Delhi Capitals appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach as part of management overhaul ahead of IPL 2027

Chaminda Vaas will join the new coaching group, led by head coach Sourav Ganguly and assistant coach Yuvraj Singh

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File photo of Chaminda Vaas. (Photo: X)

Delhi Capitals have appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas as their new fast bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Vaas replaces Munaf Patel, who held the role for the franchise over the last two seasons.

The franchise announced the appointment on Saturday through its official social media handle. “World Cup winner and Sri Lanka’s best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach,” Delhi Capitals posted on X.

Read more: Bad news for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 as Mitchell Starc maybe unavailable

Vaas was one of Sri Lanka’s leading fast bowlers during his playing career. He took 355 wickets in 111 Test matches and 400 wickets in ODIs. He was a key member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning team and was known for his ability to swing the new ball and maintain accuracy across different conditions.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja set to miss out on India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans amid Axar Patel’s rise

Vaas joins a revamped Delhi Capitals support staff led by head coach Sourav Ganguly. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also been appointed as the team’s batting and assistant coach.

The changes come as the JSW Group takes charge of the franchise under its ownership arrangement with the GMR Group. The two groups manage the team on a biennial rotation, with GMR’s current management period ending in 2026.

As part of the changes, Delhi Capitals have parted ways with former India players Venugopal Rao, who served as director of cricket, head coach Hemang Badani and bowling coach Patel.

Vaas has considerable coaching experience at the international level. He served as Sri Lanka’s bowling coach in three separate stints, including a spell between 2013 and 2015. He also had a brief coaching contract with New Zealand before taking up the Sri Lanka role. In 2016, he worked as Ireland’s bowling coach during the T20 World Cup before returning to the Sri Lankan setup.

The former pacer also has experience in the IPL, having represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010. Delhi Capitals will hope his knowledge of fast bowling helps their attack perform more consistently in the coming season.

Delhi Capitals’ performance in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals endured another disappointing season in IPL 2026, failing to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive year. The Axar Patel-led side had finished sixth on the points table with 14 points from 14 games, winning and losing seven matches each.

It was not an ideal season for the North Indian franchise and now with GMR group’s two-year cycle coming to an end, the JSW-led ownership will be hoping to turn it all around in IPL 2027.