Delhi Capitals confirm Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma will stay with team for IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals confirmed Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma will stay with the franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/delhi-capitals-confirm-axar-patel-ashutosh-sharma-will-stay-with-team-for-ipl-2027-8543672/ Copy

Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma will stay with DC for IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Delhi Capitals have said that they will not trade Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma before IPL 2027. Both players will stay with the team for the next season. According to India Today, Delhi have also stopped talks about trading players. The team does not plan to exchange any more players before the deadline to keep its players for the next season.

There were reports in recent weeks that Axar and Ashutosh could leave Delhi Capitals. Axar was linked with Chennai Super Kings, while other IPL teams were also said to be interested in Ashutosh.

Read more: Yashasvi Jaiswal tipped to make massive IPL trade move ahead of 2027 season

However, sources have told India Today that Delhi will not send either player to another team. Both Axar and Ashutosh will continue to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027.

“There will be no more trades as far as Delhi Capitals are concerned,” a source told India Today.

The decision has made it clear that both players will stay with Delhi. However, the team still has to decide who will be its captain next season.

Axar did not have a very good season with the bat in IPL 2026. He scored 173 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.22 and a strike rate of 131.06. However, he did well with the ball and took 11 wickets in 13 innings. He had an economy rate of 8.18.

Ashutosh, meanwhile, scored 171 runs in just eight matches. His strike rate was 181.91, showing how quickly he can score runs in the middle order.

Axar was the captain of Delhi last season. But Rishabh Pant has now joined the team again after moving from Lucknow Super Giants. His return could lead to a change in Delhi’s captain for the next season.

KL Rahul is also a choice for Delhi’s captain. However, India Today understands that Delhi have not yet decided who will lead the team in IPL 2027. Axar staying with the team does not mean that he will be made captain.

Delhi Capitals have already made two player deals. Rishabh Pant has returned to Delhi from Lucknow Super Giants, while Kuldeep Yadav has moved to LSG. In another deal, T Natarajan has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has moved to Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also made a deal involving four players. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have moved to SRH.

Another big deal between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh is also close to being completed. Hardik is set to leave Mumbai Indians and join Punjab Kings. At the same time, Arshdeep will move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians. India Today has learnt that the deal is almost complete, but both teams still need to give their final approval.

All 10 teams have time until November 17 to share the names of players they want to keep and release for IPL 2027.

Delhi have made it clear that they will not trade any more players. The team will now focus on picking its players and deciding who will lead them next season.