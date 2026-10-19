Delhi captain Ayush Badoni slams double century against Gujarat on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2026

Ranji Trophy 2026 Day 2 highlights, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni hits 217 against Gujarat as Delhi declare at 648/6, Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar scores 400 not out vs Nagaland, Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar hit centuries.

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Delhi captain Ayush Badoni slams double century against Gujarat on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2026 (Photo: X)

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni struck a brilliant 217 to put his team in a commanding position against Gujarat on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2026 match on Monday. Badoni’s double century powered Delhi to a massive 648/6 declared in their first innings, leaving Gujarat with a huge task to stay in the contest.

At stumps, Gujarat had reached 98/2 after 35 overs and were still trailing by 550 runs. Badoni faced 246 balls during his innings, leading Delhi’s charge with support from Sumit Mathur and Anuj Rawat, who also scored half-centuries. Delhi’s strong batting display made them one of the major talking points on an eventful day of Ranji Trophy action.

Ayush Badoni leads Delhi’s batting charge

Badoni took charge of the innings with a commanding knock of 217 off 246 balls, helping Delhi build a huge total after choosing to make the most of their time at the crease. His double century gave the hosts a strong platform and put Gujarat under pressure before they began their first innings.

Sumit Mathur and Anuj Rawat added valuable half-centuries, ensuring Delhi continued to score steadily around their captain. The team declared eventually at 648/6, leaving Gujarat to make a big effort with the bat to cut down the deficit.

Gujarat reached 98/2 by the close of play but still had a long way to go, with 550 runs separating them from Delhi’s first-innings total. The visitors will need a solid partnership at the start of Day 3 to prevent Delhi from tightening their grip on the match.

Chinmay Sutar creates history with 400 not out

Another major highlight came from Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar, who became only the second player to score a quadruple century in Ranji Trophy history. Playing just his second first-class match, Sutar remained unbeaten on 400 against Nagaland as Mizoram declared at 581/9. His 517-ball innings included 46 fours and seven sixes. Sutar and last man Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak added an unbeaten 190-run partnership for the final wicket.

Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar score centuries

India batter Sarfaraz Khan also enjoyed a productive day, remaining unbeaten on 139 as Mumbai reached 398/4 against Himachal Pradesh. His innings included 18 fours, while Akash Anand supported him with an unbeaten 58. Mumbai held a lead of 258 runs.

Rajat Patidar scored an unbeaten 107 to guide Madhya Pradesh to 302/5 against Puducherry, giving his side a 125-run lead. Meanwhile, Haryana defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 24 runs, with Nishant Sindhu taking six wickets in the second innings.

With Badoni’s double century at the centre of Delhi’s performance, the second day delivered big scores and important results across the Ranji Trophy groups.