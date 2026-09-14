BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reveals why Harmanpreet Kaur and co refused to collect trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi

Devajit Saikia reveals why Harmanpreet Kaur and co refused to collect trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi

He pointed out that while India continues to play Pakistan in multinational tournaments, there are limits to what the team is willing to accept

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File photos of Devajit Saikia and Mohsin Naqvi. (Credits: IANS)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India refused to collect the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday to stand in solidarity with the lives lost during the 2025 Pahalgam attack. The decision also followed the same stand taken by the Indian men’s team after winning the Asia Cup last year.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the decision was linked to the current relationship between India and Pakistan and the unresolved issue surrounding the men’s Asia Cup trophy. He said the women’s team wanted to maintain solidarity with the men’s side rather than accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and the country’s interior minister.

“Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments,” Saikia said.

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He pointed out that while India continues to play Pakistan in multinational tournaments, there are limits to what the team is willing to accept.

“But that doesn’t mean we will follow every condition laid out for us. Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country; we can’t receive the trophy from him,” Saikia said.

The BCCI had also suggested an alternative. According to Saikia, India was willing to receive the trophy from ACC deputy chairman Khalid Al Zarooni instead of Naqvi. However, that arrangement did not happen. Naqvi presented the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, while the Indian team conducted its own medal ceremony away from the main presentation.

Saikia also made it clear that the decision was not aimed at taking away from the team’s achievement. India had remained unbeaten in the tournament and won the final comfortably.

“It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner. Women’s cricket has been growing so well in India and there’s no bigger evidence of that than this,” he said.

The BCCI secretary also said the women’s team’s decision was a show of solidarity with the men’s side.

“A year ago, we did not accept the trophy in the Men’s Asia Cup. Our women’s team has also taken a decision today to express solidarity with that decision and did not accept the trophy in a similar situation,” Saikia said.