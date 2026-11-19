Devdutt Padikkal blunder proves costly for Team India as centurion Henry Nicholls gets a life on Day 1 of 1st Test, video goes viral

Devdutt Padikkal dropped the catch of centurion Henry Nicholls when he was batting on 102 on Day 1 of 1st Test vs New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

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Devdutt Padikkal (right) drops the catch of Henry Nicholls on Day 1 of 1st Test vs New Zealand at Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Team India’s shocking fielding lapses came back to haunt them again on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Henry Nicholls notched up his 12th Test century to help the Black Caps recover from 70 for 5 to 243 for 5 at stumps on the opening day.

But Shubman Gill’s side could have had the home team six down before close of play if Devdutt Padikkal had managed to do his job. Nicholls provided the first real opportunity to the Indian bowlers in the 74th over of the game bowled by Prasidh Krishna. A short delivery from Krishna forced Nicholls into an awkward looking pull shot while batting on 102 on the first day.

The ball ballooned towards square leg even as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tried running back with Padikkal running in from fine leg. Even though Pant stopped in his tracks to give Padikkal enough time to settle under the ball, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter dropped the easy opportunity to give Nicholls a life after he had completed a century.

WATCH Devdutt Padikkal drop the catch of Henry Nicholls HERE…

India will be ruing that missed opportunity! How big will this miss prove to be? Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/GuVawgAAf8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Skipper Shubman Gill was visibly irate after the dropped catch after the Indian frustration kept going while Pant was also seen exchanging a few words with Padikkal. The Indian cricket team have dropped almost a 100 catches in all formats of the game with the fielding standards declining spectacularly in international cricket.

Henry Nicholls came to middle in 4th ball of day

Nicholls ended the opening day on 113 not out off 221 balls with 14 fours while all-rounder Glenn Phillips was batting on 94 off 182 balls with 13 boundaries. The sixth-wicket pair put on 173 unbeaten runs for the sixth wicket after the Black Caps had been reduced to 70 for 5 in the 29th over of the opening day.

The New Zealand No. 3 batter had to come in after the 4th ball of the day with skipper Tom Latham dismissed for a duck. “I was sort of rushing a little bit to get ready to the top to be honest. I mean obviously they bowled incredibly well and we know when we play here that that can be the challenge when you lose the toss and get put in. But I think all the guys worked really hard and it was just nice to have that partnership from the middle session right through the end of the day,” Nicholls, who scored his 5th Test century at Basin Reserve, said at the end of day’s play.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, went wicketless in his 16 overs in which he conceded 58 runs on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah, returning to Test cricket after missing the two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, was the pick of the Indian bowlers and claimed 3 for 52 in 17 overs.