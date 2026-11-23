Dhruv Jural reveals how Rishabh Pant inspires him in Test cricket, says ‘I love him as mentor’

Star Indian player Dhruv Jurel praised Rishabh Pant and revealed how Pant inspired him in Test cricket. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Dhruv Jurel applauds Rishabh Pant after IND vs NZ 1st Test (Image - BCCI)

The first Test between India and New Zealand has been completed. The first Test match was drawn between both teams as their players delivered an exceptional performance to make their side win this opening game. After this first Test, both teams are aiming to perform well in the upcoming game as it will be the last game of the Test series.

However, star Indian player and one of the finest players of all time, Dhruv Jurel praised Rishabh Pant and called him a great player and a guide. Jurel added that he closely watched Rishabh Pant and learned how he bats in Test cricket.

During the first Test match between India and New Zealand. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel displayed an outstanding performance for the Indian team as both batters added 75 runs in just 14 overs and played a key role for India to declare their innings at 720 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the Basin Reserve.

Speaking about their batting performances, Dhruv Jurel scored 78 runs off 79 balls, including 7 fours and 1 six, while Rishabh Pant faced 153 balls, where he scored 128 runs. In his knock, Pant smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes and played a key role for the Indian team in this match.

With this century, Rishabh Pant achieved a huge milestone as he smashed his ninth Test hundred, which helped him become the first player to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries.

“Rishabh is phenomenal. I always ask him about his mindset. Whenever we all think that he will play normally, that’s when he steps out and hits. I love him as a mentor,” Jurel said after the day’s play on Sunday.

Dhruv Jurel also added that Rishabh Pant changed his batting style according to what the team needed at that time. “I play according to what the situation demands. Adaptability gives you confidence. It’s all about how you react to a given situation.”

Dhruv Jurel said he was ready to do whatever the Indian team needed. “When you play for the country, I can’t say I am not ready. Even if you play me as a bowler, I am ready.”

Dhruv Jurel shared according to the conditions in New Zealand. Weather played an important role than pitch in the Test match. “Wickets do not matter in New Zealand as much as the weather does. That is my observation after spending some time here with India A.”