Dhruv Jurel joins elite list of batters to score multiple Test fifties from number seven in New Zealand – Check details

Dhruv Jurel was also very close to joining former captain Ajinkya Rahane in scoring a Test hundred in New Zealand from the number seven position or lower

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Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel’s fine form continued as his impressive run in the on-going series concluding second Test against New Zealand saw him become only the third Indian batter after MS Dhoni and Kiran More to score multiple half-centuries in the longest format while batting at No. 7 or lower in the Island nation.

Jurel achieved the feat on day three of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. He scored 88 off 170 deliveries in India’s first innings, including 14 boundaries to register his second half-century of the series.

The 25-year-old had also made an important contribution in the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, scoring 78 runs in India’s first innings. His two knocks have made him part of an exclusive group of Indian batters who have produced multiple 50-plus scores from the lower order in New Zealand.

The likes of Chandu Borde (1968), Mohinder Amarnath (1976), Syed Kirmani (1981) and Kiran More (1990) were the firsts to do so, with MS Dhoni achieving the feat in 2009.

More scored two half-centuries during India’s 1990 tour of New Zealand, scoring 73 in Napier and 50 in Auckland.

Whereas former captain Dhoni achieved it during his trips to New Zealand in 2009 and 2014. He scored 52 and an unbeaten 56 in the Wellington Test in 2009 before smashing 68 at the same venue in 2014, batting at No. 8.

Jurel’s performance had also put him close to breaking another batting record, held by former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who remains the only Indian batter to score a Test century while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand.

Rahane had a score of 118 against the hosts at Wellington in February 2014, helping India secure a draw.

Jurel had an opportunity to join Rahane but fell 12 runs short of his maiden Test century in New Zealand. His innings, however, was important in helping India avoid the follow-on and reduce the deficit.

What happened on day 3?

India resumed Day 3 at 116/6, trailing New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356 by 240 runs.

Anshul Kamboj was dismissed for a duck early in the morning, but Jurel and Akash Deep added 46 runs for the eighth wicket.

Akash scored 29 before being dismissed by Nathan Smith. Jurel then continued with debutant Gurnoor Brar, adding 43 runs for the ninth wicket. Jurel was eventually dismissed for 88, while India were bowled out for 246.

The Kiwis resumed the day with a crumbling start, with skipper Tom Latham departing for eight off 15. His partner Devon Conway, however, remained unfazed against India’s superb bowling early on, scoring 51 off 97. Number three batter Henry Nicholls (22 off 42) was the last wicket of the day for New Zealand.

While Jasprit Bumrah, who copped plenty of criticism early on in the Test, removed Latham and Nicholls, Washington Sundar got rid of Devon Conway. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell will resume day four at a score of 133/3.