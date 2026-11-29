Dhruv Jurel recalls SENA dream, shares India’s plan to fight back in Christchurch Test

Dhruv Jurel opens up on his childhood dream of playing in SENA countries and reveals India's plan to fight back against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test.

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Dhruv Jurel opens up on SENA dream and India's fightback plan (Image - BCCI)

Indian batter Dhruv Jurel talked about the need to give hope to tailenders while batting with the lower order. He said playing in SENA countries was a dream from his young days. He said India are taking the Test against New Zealand ball by ball and session by session.

Jurel made a fighting 88 off 170 balls on Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Jurel came to bat on Day 2 with India in trouble at 105/5. New Zealand had made 356 in their first turn to bat. He made key stands with the tailenders. He added 46 runs with Akash Deep, who made 29. He added 64 runs with Gurnoor Brar, who made 10. He added 19 runs with Jasprit Bumrah, who made 4 not out. His work helped India reach 246.

Jurel said he tells tailenders to play with hope and bat for as long as they can.

“It is always good to help the team when the team needs it most. With the tail, I try to give him some hope that you can bat; just bat as long as you can. I don’t give him a target. Just watch the ball and just play,” he said.

Jurel also talked about playing in SENA, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, countries. He said it had been a dream from his young days. He uses this thought to stay happy when he feels stress.

“Since young days, it has been a dream to play in SENA countries. When I feel stress, I tell myself that playing in SENA countries was once a dream, and now I am really doing it. So, I try to enjoy that feel,” he said.

India face the risk of defeat, with New Zealand ending Day 3 at 133/3 and holding a 243-run lead, with two days left. But Jurel said India are taking the match ball by ball and session by session.

“We are not thinking much. We are just taking ball by ball, session by session. What we need to do, we are doing. So, hopefully we will end up in a good place,” he said.

Talking about the pitch, Jurel said New Zealand’s bowlers had first found help from the pitch. But it slowly became flatter as the ball got older.

“When I came out to bat last evening, they were bowling well. But over time, the wicket became a little flatter, and the ball also got older. I think it is like Wellington, where the pitch dries out each day,” he said.

New Zealand will start again at 133/3 on Day 4, with Rachin Ravindra, 46 not out, and Daryl Mitchell, 5 not out.