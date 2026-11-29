Dhruv Jurel’s father shares untold story from his school days, says ‘Cricket was his first love’

Dhruv Jurel's father reveals how his son's love for cricket affected his studies and shares memories of his school days and early cricket journey.

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Dhruv Jurel's father shares son's childhood story (Image - X)

Dhruv Jurel’s dad, Nem Chand, has said Dhruv was a very good student when he was small. He could learn fast. But when cricket became his first love, school went back. He did not study as much as before. He played cricket all day. Dhruv just passed his 10th class test. He got only just enough marks to pass.

On Sunday, November 29, Dhruv stayed to bat for a little more than four hours and made a good 88. He was calm. He did not get scared. He left good balls alone. This helped India reach 246 in their first innings. This total looked very hard to reach in the first 15 minutes of play, when India were in big trouble at 117/7. Seven batters were already out. But Dhruv stayed and fought hard.

Dhruv made 46 runs with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket. Akash Deep made 29. He gave Dhruv good help. Then Dhruv made 64 runs with Gurnoor Brar for the ninth wicket. Brar was playing his first Test. He also was not scared. Then he made 19 more runs with Jasprit Bumrah for the last wicket. This helped India keep New Zealand’s first lead to just 110 runs.

Nem Chand told PTI, “He was very good at school in the first years, but once cricket became his first love, school went back. Somehow, he just passed his Class 10 board test.”

But Dhruv never gave up on his cricket dreams. His dad also never let him give up. Nem Chand said, “I have never let Dhruv give up on anything when he took up cricket. Be it a bat, cricket shoes or other things, there was no give up.”

He too has had a special first of his own. He has come to a new land for the first time with his wife to watch Dhruv play. It is a big and happy time for him.

Nem Chand said, “We have come to a new land for the first time. Dhruv said, papa, please come. Now after the series, he will say if we will go out somewhere. He talks less, we ask less.”

Dhruv’s first game for India was one more time when father and son did not think the same.

Nem Chand said, “When his first game was on, I had gone to Vrindavan to see Banke Bihari. Dhruv had called me, but I said no. We are bhakts of Thakur ji.”

Faith has always been big in his life. He does not show his feelings much, but Dhruv’s big wins mean a lot to him. He is proud of his son.