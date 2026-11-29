Dhruv Jurel’s fighting 88 earns praise from cricket fraternity after second Test heroics

Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 against New Zealand in the second Test earns praise from the cricket fraternity as he helps India fight back from trouble.

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Cricket fraternity praises Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 (Image - X)

Dhruv Jurel batted very well and was not scared for India in the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

He played only as a batter. He came to bat when India were in big trouble at 104/5 late on Day 2. Five top batters were already out. The team needed someone to stay and fight. Jurel did just that. He stayed calm and saved the team on Day 3. He helped India reach 246 all out after New Zealand’s 356.

India started Day 3 at 116/6. The team was still in trouble. But Jurel did not get scared. He played with care and he waited. He led the last batters well. He talked to them and kept them calm.

He made 46 runs with Akash Deep, who scored 29. Akash Deep gave Jurel good help. After that, Jurel made 64 runs with new player Gurnoor Brar. Brar was playing his first Test. He also was not scared. He stayed with Jurel and did not get out fast.

These two times together helped India go past the 200-run mark. They also made New Zealand’s first lead small, to 110. At one time, the lead looked like it would be much bigger. Jurel made sure India stayed in the game.

Jurel scored 88 runs off 170 balls. He hit 14 fours. He played some very good shots. He left good balls alone. He waited for bad balls and hit them for four. He thought only of the game for a long time.

In the end, he touched a ball from Kyle Jamieson to keeper Tom Blundell. He walked back after a good bat. The whole team would have wanted him to reach a hundred. But his 88 was as good as a hundred for India at that time.

This was his second good bat one after the other. He had scored 78 in the first Test in Wellington. He is playing very well now. He is telling all that he can bat well in hard places in New Zealand. The ball moves a lot there. It is not easy for batters from other teams. But Jurel has played it well.

With this bat, Jurel became only the third Indian batter, after MS Dhoni and Kiran More, to score more than one Test 50 at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand. That is a big thing.

Many Indian cricket people said good things about Jurel’s good work with the bat on X app. Fans, old players, and people who love cricket all said good things about him. They liked his calm head and his strong batting.

A 3 rd innings collapse and chasing anywhere close to 325, India can still win this series, thanks largely to the defiant lower order performance led by Dhruv Jurel. #INDvNZ — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 29, 2026

Dhruv Jurel has rescued India on several occasions in his short Test career. A fearless competitor with a calm head, sound technique and tremendous fighting spirit. India have found a special Test cricketer. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 29, 2026

Dhruv Jurel is so good to watch. Balanced on the crease, the grace and elegance in his shot making, totally unhurried in his movements. A terrific addition to this indian test team. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 29, 2026