‘Didn’t get it on a platter’, Sanju Samson’s makes huge remark after Indian men’s cricket team’s Asian Games gold triumph

The men in blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket final

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India's Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Yash Thakur, and Vipraj Nigam during the medal ceremony after Team India won the gold medal in the men's T20I cricket event at the Asian Games 2026, at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday, October 03, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said the team had to work hard to win the men’s cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, insisting the title was not handed to them easily.

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on Saturday to defend the gold medal they won at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. The final was closely fought, with Pakistan keeping the chase alive until the last few overs.

India posted 211 for six after half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. Pakistan responded strongly and reached 192 for six in their 20 overs, but India held their nerve in the closing stages to secure another gold medal.

Samson said the experience of the Indian squad played an important role, especially in a final against Pakistan.

“We had a very experienced team. That’s where the experience of experienced players comes in. We knew how to manage our energy, how to keep ourselves motivated and focused even when practices were not happening and matches were not happening,” Samson said.

India had sent a strong squad for the Asian Games, with several players from the regular T20 setup. Samson felt that decision helped the team deal with the pressure of the final.

“Bringing the ‘A’ team really helped, and that’s what happened against Pakistan in the final. I think it was a proper game for everyone,” he said.

The match turned out to be much closer than the first innings score suggested. India crossed 200, but Pakistan’s batters made good use of the surface and kept the chase on track.

“Finally, we got to play a good match. We scored 200 in the first innings and thought the second innings could be difficult for Pakistan, but the wicket was good and they also batted well. Everyone got to see a good final,” Samson said.

He also made it clear that India were aware of the importance of the occasion but did not allow the pressure to change their approach once the match began.

“Definitely, it’s a big occasion and a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country in an Asian Games final,” Samson said.

“That is what happens before and after the game. But once the game starts, we play according to the demands of the match conditions and match situations,”

“We did not get the gold on a platter. We had to really work hard for it. That makes it all the more satisfying, and we are all happy,” he said.

The victory gave India their second straight men’s cricket gold at the Asian Games and came in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.