Dilip Vengsarkar slams Team India for their behavior towards Pakistan players after U19 Asia Cup win, says ‘Must be taught how to behave’

Dilip Vengsarkar criticized Team India for their poor behavior towards Pakistan players after ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Dilip Vengsarkar slams India U19 for poor behavior towards Pakistan players (Image - X)

Recently, Team India U19 displayed an incredible performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup final. They faced their arch-rivals in the final and handed them a defeat to seal the title. This brilliant performance gave a powerful message to the Indian fans regarding the rise of young stars.

After the match, the Indian players were seen sharing a heated exchange with Pakistan players while celebrating their victory. This thing caught everyone’s attention as the former Indian captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar also slammed the Indian U19 players for this act.

He raised the concern and said such aggression gives the wrong message to young cricketers and also undermines the spirit of the game.

Dilip Vengsarkar said there would be no justification for this aggressive behavior towards the opponents. “This is not good for the game at all. Youngsters watch these things on television and then try to emulate them when they play Under-14, Under-16 or Under-19 cricket. Where are we going if this continues? Players must be taught how to behave on and off the field, whether through the National Cricket Academy (COE) or other channels,” he told TOI.

“I understand that India-Pakistan matches are highly emotional and passions run high. But that does not mean you behave in a manner that is unacceptable. Such behaviour creates the wrong impression on youngsters,” he said.

Dilip Vengsarkar also shared that he has also started seeing the same behavior among young players. “I see the same thing at my academies. Whenever teams win, players run onto the ground, remove the stumps and start dancing. This never happened before. They watch these scenes on television and then copy them.”

Dilip Vengsarkar said the ICC, Asian Cricket Council and match officials should make it clear what kind of behavior is acceptable. “There has to be some sort of code of conduct. A stronger message must come from the ICC, the ACC and from match referees.”

Dilip Vengsarkar said the players should be told about the rules before the tournament begins. “Before every tournament, officials should address the players, whether they are Under-19, Under-17 or Under-23 cricketers, and clearly explain what is acceptable behaviour and what is not,” he said.

Vengsarkar said the coaches should guide the players in their actions, as it was difficult for officials to control the players after a last-ball win.

“I saw Bangladesh do something similar a couple of years ago (2020 U-19 WC final), Pakistan did it during this tournament and now India has done it. There cannot be any justification. Nobody should be doing it,” he said.

“The important thing is to set the right example. Young cricketers are always watching and learning from what they see at the highest level.”