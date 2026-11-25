Dilip Vengsarkar wants selectors to have greater authority after Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from 1st Test against New Zealand

Dilip Vengsarkar also recalled how he used to go about selecting a playing XI, especially during foreign tours

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File photo of Dilip Vengsarkar. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes national selectors should have a bigger role in deciding the playing XI and must have the authority to question the decisions made by the captain and head coach.

His comments came after right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj was left out of the Indian playing XI for the first of a two-match Test series against New Zealand. The series opener, which took place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, ended in a draw, with both teams having all to play for in the second Test at Christchurch.

Dilip Vengsarkar, who served as the chief selector from 2006 to 2008, claimed that having a selector travelling with the team will not solve the problem.

Instead, he asked the concerned person to have enough experience and stature to express an independent opinion during selection meetings.

Vengsarkar made this claim while speaking to the Times of India. The former chief selector recalled how selection meetings were conducted during his two-year tenure.

“When I was chairman of the selection committee, if any member of the five-man committee went on a tour, he would chair the selection meeting along with the captain and vice-captain. The meeting would be convened by the manager,” Vengsarkar said.

He further explained that the selector should be directly involved in deciding the playing XI along with the captain, vice-captain and coach. “The meeting should involve the selector, coach, captain and vice-captain and be convened by the manager,” he added.

Dilip Vengsarkar recalls his experience as chief selector

Vengsarkar also addressed whether India’s current Test captain Shubman Gill’s relative lack of experience should give selectors more responsibility. However, he believes the issue is not about the captain’s experience but the authority of the selector.

“It depends on the stature of the person who is the selector there on tour. If a person without stature accompanies the team, he can be influenced or dominated,” he said.

He also recalled an incident from his time as chief selector when a coach approached him because he felt the captain was not consulting him while picking the playing XI.

Vengsarkar took charge of the meeting and told the captain that he would chair it alongside him and the vice-captain. The captain agreed to the arrangement.

The former India skipper believes selectors should act as a neutral voice and prevent personal preferences from influencing team selection.

“If you give the power to pick the XI only to the coach and captain, they generally are always on the same page. That gives them room to bring in their personal likes and dislikes. Let the selector on tour be the neutral voice. If it is a 50-50 call, the selector should always go with the captain. But if you spot something blatantly wrong, he must put his foot down,” he said.

Vengsarkar also recalled how Virender Sehwag was selected for India’s 2007-08 Australia tour despite another opener scoring more runs in domestic cricket. He said he and then captain Anil Kumble were on the same page while making the decision.

The series concluding second Test between India and New Zealand, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starts from November 27 onwards.