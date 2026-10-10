Dinesh Karthik backs ‘Impact Player’ rule for IPL 2027, says ‘I don’t think makes sense…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik backs the 'Impact Player' rule for the upcoming IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Dinesh Karthik backs 'Impact Player' rule for IPL 2027

The fans and cricket world are excited about the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Ahead of this season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik opens up on the ‘Impact Player’ rule.

The Impact player rule has been a part of the debate when we talk about the IPL. Many cricket legends have criticized this rule and also suggested removing this rule from the tournament as well.

However, Dinesh Karthik shared his verdict regarding this rule and said, it would not make sense to stop this rule in the middle of an IPL cycle. Karthik has also criticized the rule by saying it reduces India’s chances of producing good all-rounders. But, he wants it to sit for the next IPL season.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said that the franchises selected their players based on the Impact Player rule, removing it before the current cycle ends would not make sense.

“When it first came on (Impact Player rule), it was very good because there were high-scoring games and there were a lot of teams that were almost chasing it down. But strangely, this last season, there were not too many close games.

“It just felt like one team scored a lot, and another team ended up chasing it down. And if you look at how the impact player rule has impacted the IPL, it was quite positive at the start. But slowly but steadily, it started losing the charm and the reason why it was there,” Karthik added.

“It helped make the game more high-scoring than what it was. But it definitely decreased the chances of India as a cricketing country producing all-rounders.”

“But what I wouldn’t want is it to be scrapped for this season because teams have been picked with having an impact player in mind. So it makes a lot of sense.

“When you pick a team, you’re picking a team based on 12 players that you’re going to play. Now suddenly if you make it 11, there could be a team which is obviously not as strong as a 12 but much better as an 11, and it is an unfair advantage, and it’s something that they could do away with after the end of this season.

“But in general, I do feel it was quite good at the start, but right now it’s losing the relevance and importance that it probably provided for the fans and for the players as well,” he added.

Dinesh Karthik also shared that this rule should be brought in before the start of the IPL and then scrapped after the cycle ends. “But I just feel that, as a rule, whatever new rule you want to bring in, you need to bring it in at the start of a cycle and do away with it at the end of a cycle if you don’t want to (continue). First of all, this impact player rule was brought in between and then to do away with it in the middle of one, I don’t think makes sense. That’s all I would say.”