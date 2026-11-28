Dinesh Karthik defends Rishabh Pant after costly dismissal against New Zealand in 2nd Test

Dinesh Karthik backs Rishabh Pant after his dismissal against New Zealand, comparing the mistake to a poorly executed cover drive and defending his attacking approach in Test cricket

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/dinesh-karthik-defends-rishabh-pant-after-costly-dismissal-against-new-zealand-in-2nd-test-8548867/ Copy

File. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of Rishabh Pant following his dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Pant was criticised for his shot selection after losing his wicket at a crucial stage of India’s first innings, but Karthik believes the left-hander’s attacking approach should be seen in the context of his overall Test record.

Pant was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls at Hagley Oval on Saturday. He attempted an aggressive shot against Jacob Duffy but failed to make proper contact, with the ball going high towards Kyle Jamieson, who completed the catch.

India were already under pressure after losing three wickets, and Pant was building a partnership with KL Rahul. His dismissal was followed by Rahul’s wicket, leaving the visitors struggling at 104/5.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said Pant’s approach has been a major part of his success in Test cricket and that occasional mistakes should be expected from a batter who plays with such freedom.

“When anybody looks at that in isolation, they are going to be like, ‘What is that shot in the middle of a Test match?’ But for me, Rishabh Pant averages mid-40s doing that consistently, so at times you have to understand that he will play the wrong shot. It is pretty much like executing a wrong cover drive or a wrong flick shot,” Karthik said.

He further explained that there is a difference between playing an attacking shot with a clear plan and playing one without thinking about the situation.

“If he’s playing it only because he feels like hitting it, that’s different. But if there’s a certain method to his thought process, and he’s backing that method but has simply executed the shot poorly, then we’ve got to live with it,” he added.

Pant had already shown his attacking intent against Duffy earlier in the innings, stepping down the track and hitting the New Zealand pacer for a six over long-on. However, his next attempt did not produce the same result.

Karthik’s comments come after Pant scored a century in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The wicketkeeper-batter has often been one of India’s biggest match-winners in Test cricket, with his aggressive batting helping the team recover from difficult situations on several occasions.

Meanwhile, India had a difficult end to Day 2 of the second Test. New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in their first innings, while India finished the day at 116/6, trailing by 240 runs. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on seven at stumps.

India will need a strong batting effort on Day 3 to reduce the deficit and remain in the contest.