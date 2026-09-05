RCB star to replace Stephen Fleming as CSK head coach? Matthew Hayden makes HUGE statement

Matthew Hayden has backed this RCB star as a strong candidate for the CSK head coach role after Stephen Fleming’s departure.

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Dinesh Karthik backed as a potential CSK head coach. (Photo: X)

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Matthew Hayden has backed Dinesh Karthik as a strong candidate to replace Stephen Fleming as the franchise’s head coach.

Hayden believes Karthik’s local roots, understanding of Tamil Nadu cricket and growing coaching experience make him a suitable option for the role.

Fleming left CSK earlier this year after taking up the England head coach job. The five-time IPL champions are now searching for his successor.

While former England captain Eoin Morgan has been linked with the vacancy, Hayden feels Karthik could be an excellent choice for the role.

“Well, I feel like Dinesh Karthik would be a really good choice for CSK. He has been kind of under the tutelage of other world-class coaches, including names like Andy Flower, for example, who have had very successful playing and coaching careers. But being a local Tamil boy, I feel like that is a really important piece,” Hayden said on the Wisden Cricket podcast.

Why Hayden believes Karthik’s local connection matters?

Hayden believes having a coach with a strong local connection could benefit CSK.

“It’s not a must have, but for Tamil Nadu cricket in particular, I just felt like CSK has always been backed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. So I feel like some local flavour would be the next best step for CSK,” he added.

According to Hayden, Karthik’s understanding of the local culture and language could help him connect with players and strengthen communication within the team.

Karthik building his coaching experience

Since retiring from international cricket in 2024, Karthik has started developing his coaching profile.

He was appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor before the 2025 IPL season, working under Andy Flower. He has worked with some of the best coaches in sport and has learned an important insight into what it takes to be a successful coach at the top level.

Hayden feels this experience could prepare Karthik for a bigger responsibility with CSK.

Karthik could have an advantage with local knowledge

Hayden also touched upon the challenges that overseas coaches may face sometimes in the IPL, especially when they are communicating with younger players.

He said that language and cultural barriers can make it difficult for foreign coaches to connect with emerging Indian talent. ‘A coach like Karthik who knows the local language and culture can help bridge that gap.

CSK enter a new phase

CSK are going through a transition after a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The franchise finished eighth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

MS Dhoni also did not play a match during the season, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the team’s next phase.

With Fleming no longer at the helm, appointing his replacement will be one of CSK’s key decisions ahead of the next IPL season.

Eoin Morgan also in the contention

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier spoken about the coaching vacancy and suggested that Eoin Morgan’s name was strongly being considered.

With Hayden now backing Karthik, the race to become CSK’s next head coach could become even more interesting.