‘Don’t write him off’: Ajinkya Rahane’s strong message for critics after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor comeback vs NZ

Ajinkya Rahane defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar after poor IND vs NZ comeback. Conceded 49, 50, 40 runs in 3 T20Is. Rahane says don't overthink, no reason to write him off.

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'Don't write him off': Ajinkya Rahane's strong message for critics after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's poor comeback vs NZ (Photo: X)

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has finally opened up about his much-awaited comeback to Team India after four long years. The veteran fast bowler said that returning to the Indian team was always his dream, but he never chased it.

Bhuvneshwar made his comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. He last played for India in November 2022. His selection came after two brilliant seasons in the IPL where he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He took 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and then a career-best 28 wickets in IPL 2026, and played a big role in RCB’s back-to-back title wins.

Speaking after India’s 3-0 series-clinching win in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, Bhuvneshwar said he is very proud to wear the blue jersey again.

“It was always a dream and I’m happy to return. But I never chased it, so sitting out for four years didn’t feel difficult because I was taking it one tournament at a time and focusing on challenges related to cricket and fitness,” Bhuvneshwar said in the press conference.

“To tell you the truth, I did not chase an India comeback. Yes, it is a dream. I am very happy. To play for India, to represent India, it is a matter of pride. I think all the credit goes to the two-year IPL. Because of that, all this is happening,” he further added.

The 36-year-old pacer said that he kept working on his fitness and kept playing tournaments without thinking too much about selection. This simple approach made things easy for him.

While his comeback story is inspiring, his performance on the field has not been up to the mark so far.

In the three T20I matches he played against New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar conceded 49, 50, and 40 runs respectively and took just one wicket. He leaked runs at an economy of 11.58 in batting-friendly conditions in New Zealand. At times he showed his old swing with the new ball, but he looked rusty in the death overs.

Because of his expensive spells, he was dropped from the playing XI for the fourth T20I in Auckland on October 30, where India lost by 87 runs after New Zealand posted 259 runs.

Rahane and Ashwin share their views

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has defended Bhuvneshwar. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said, “I don’t think we should judge him or overthink how he has bowled. He is an experienced player and would certainly reflect on where he fell short and what he could have done better.”

“For me, the biggest story is that he has made a comeback at this age. You never know; he could take five wickets in the next match, and things could change immediately,” Rahane added.

Meanwhile, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt that Bhuvneshwar’s pace was down and swing was missing in the third game.

Bhuvneshwar now plans to play domestic cricket after the New Zealand tour, including Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.