Double blow for Mitchell Santner’s NZ ahead of ODI series vs NZ, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman ruled out

New Zealand will miss the services of batter Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman for the five-match ODI series against Team India starting in Auckland on Wednesday.

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New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra(centre) is yet to recover from a shoulder injury. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: New Zealand are set to begin a five-match ODI series against 2023 ODI World Cup finalists Team India at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. The Black Caps will be coming into the series on the back of a 3-2 loss in the T20I series and will be eyeing quick revenge against Shubman Gill’s side.

But the home team have suffered a double blow with key batters Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman ruled out of the ODI series after failing to recover from injuries, a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) stated on Monday. While former Hong Kong national-turned-Black Caps star Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury while Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle.

Read more: Jacob Duffy looking forward to face RCB teammate Virat Kohli in upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series

“A recent MRI showed Chapman’s left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra’s right shoulder requires more recovery time before he’s able to field at full capacity,” NZC said in a statement.

MASSIVE BLOW FOR NEW ZEALAND! – Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of the ODI series against India. New Zealand suffer a double setback ahead of the India challenge! https://t.co/eHFlRm5gVd — Cricket Pulse (@Cricketbuzz56) November 2, 2026

Ravindra, who was bought for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, was last seen in action in the The Hundred 2026 league in the UK in August this year. The 26-year-old has scored 1424 runs in 39 ODI matches at an average of 41.88 and also claimed 21 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

Tim Seifert and Henry Nicholls added as back-up

In-form New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be in the squad for the full series, while batter Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three games. Seifert had scored 93 in the seven-wicket win for the Black Caps in fifth T20I match in Hamilton on Sunday. Dean Foxcroft, who scored 93 against India A in the second unofficial match in Christchurch, has been brought in for the fourth and fifth match of the series.

Pacer Matt Henry will join with the squad on Monday and will be assessed on his fitness, while Matt Fisher, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODI, will remain with the squad for the full series as an additional bowling option.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing that Chapman and Ravindra have been ruled out. “I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks,” Walter said in the NZC statement.

“We’re pleased to bring in Henry who is no stranger to this side, and Dean who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies,” Walter added.

The five-match ODI series will see the return of Indian star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket as Gill’s side will aim to take revenge of an ODI series loss to the Black Caps last year.

New Zealand Squad (first three games): Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

ODIs (last two games): Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.