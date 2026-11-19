Eight years after sandpapergate, Cameron Bancroft makes big revelation about Australia’s ball-tampering scandal

Cameron Bancroft has made fresh revelations about Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, claiming the whole team knew about the ball-tampering plan. Pat Cummins' agent has also responded to his comments.

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Cameron Bancroft opens up on 2018 ball-tampering scandal (Photo: X)

Former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has spoken about the emotional relief he felt after publicly sharing more details about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, also known as Sandpapergate. The Australian cricketer said he was “really freed and really happy” after opening up about an incident that has remained a major talking point in Australian cricket for years.

Bancroft made fresh revelations in a 4,000-word article published in The West Australian. He claimed that the “whole team” knew about the use of sandpaper during Australia’s 2018 Test tour of South Africa. He also admitted that he “did not give a complete and truthful account” during Cricket Australia’s investigation following the incident.

The scandal had led to lengthy bans for Bancroft, former captain Steve Smith and then vice-captain David Warner. The incident took place during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, where Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Cameron Bancroft Opens Up About Emotional Relief

Speaking to Nine a day after his latest revelations, Bancroft admitted that sharing his account had been an emotional experience. He explained that he had been carrying the details of the incident for a long time and was relieved to finally speak openly.

“Well, look, obviously yesterday was a really big day for me,” he told Nine.

“Really emotional day and obviously (I’ve) been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time, so I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that.”

The 33-year-old also indicated that he was ready to take part in Cricket Australia’s independent process, which has been set up to allow players to discuss the scandal and share their experiences.

“And obviously now there’s a process in place which Cricket Australia and Todd (Greenberg) have put, and yeah, I look forward to being a part of that process,” he added.

Pat Cummins Maintains His Stance On Sandpapergate

Meanwhile, Australia’s current captain Pat Cummins has maintained that he had no knowledge of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 South Africa tour.

His agent, Neil Maxwell, issued a statement on Thursday to make it clear that Cummins’ position on the matter had not changed over the past eight years.

“Pat’s position hasn’t changed in eight years,” Maxwell said on Thursday morning, as per Cricinfo. “He’s been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot.

“We would urge people to again read Pat’s interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn’t answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

“Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it,” he added.

What Happened In The 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal?

The controversy erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball, leading to a major investigation by Cricket Australia.

Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. Smith stepped down as captain, while Warner was also banned from leadership roles for a period. The incident damaged Australia’s reputation and led to major changes within the team.