ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Info, 3rd Test Match at Edgbaston: When, Where, How to Watch England Vs Pakistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Babar Azam's Pakistan are 2-0 down in three-match series heading into the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam at a training session at Edgbaston on Tuesday. (Source: X)

England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will head into the third and final Test of the three-match series against Joe Root-led England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham looking to avoid a whitewash after comprehensive losses in the first two Tests of the series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to send back 7 players including Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan following their 194-run loss in the second Test at Lord’s last week.

The visitors had lost the first Test at Headingley in Leeds by an innings and will be keen to avoid another humiliation. Babar Azam has said before the final Test at Edgbaston that he was not consulted by the PCB on the decision to send back the 7 players.

“It was news to me. I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they’ll be able to explain better. The PCB’s decision must have been taken after some thought process. It’s better if you ask them why,” Azam told the reporters ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

“The series is lost, but we have nothing to lose. We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team. We’ve practised a couple of days and explained things to the new boys. Any young player who comes in is excited, and that excitement is visible. I believe that will be visible in the match, too,” Babar added.

Joe Root’s England have managed to get the job done without being brilliant in the first two Tests. Opener Emilio Gay will be under pressure to retain his berth after failing to post a big score in the first two games.

“I think it’s very easy to say one team is excellent and one team is poor. Normally it’s somewhere in the middle. Regardless of what’s happened over the last two games, this week it’s a completely different proposition for us,” Root said in the pre-match press conference.

England have extended their dominance over Pakistan in the head-to-head record with 32 wins and 23 losses in 94 Tests between the two sides so far.

Aiming for the clean sweep! pic.twitter.com/pjAO56q5yb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match…

When is England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match will start on Wednesday, September 9.

Where is England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match Day 1 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match Predicted 11

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal/Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan/ Mohammad Ali, Razaullah, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas