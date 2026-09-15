ENG vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20 Match at Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton: When, Where, How to Watch England Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Harry Brook's England will look to begin a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on a winning note at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

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Mentor Kevin Pietersen at a training session at Rose Bowl with England captain Harry Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum. (Source: X)

ENG vs SL 2026 1st T20: Two-time T20 World Cup champions England will begin a new era with former captain Kevin Pietersen joining their support staff with head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which gets underway at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday. It will be the first white-ball tour of Sri Lanka to England since 2021.

Harry Brook’s English side will be coming into this series full of confidence following their 4-0 hammering of T20 World Cup 2026 winners India in their previous T20I series in July this year. England will also be on a high following their 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in a Test series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be buoyed after holding Shubman Gill’s Team India to a fighting draw in the second Test last month in a 1-0 loss in Test series at home.

England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum believes Kevin Pietersen will be useful addition as mentor of the side. “When I rang him the first time and said, ‘Would you be interested in working with England?’ I think he thought I was joking. He mentioned, ‘I’ve been quite critical of you guys in the past’ and I said ‘I have no problem with that, mate’. There are parts of it I agree with, and parts which I won’t agree with, and that’s fine. That’s the beauty of Kev coming in.

“I want him to look across the environment and challenge me privately around ways we can improve or things we can do differently. Having someone that has a different take on things is no bad thing. Kev will do that, and I’ve encouraged him to do that as well. Our relationship is good; it’s full of respect,” McCullum told reporters on Monday.

Meanwile, England’s new Test coach Stephen Fleming has also arrived in the UK on Monday. The former Chennai Super Kings head coach will meet ECB officials, liaise with Test captain Joe Root, and join McCullum’s white-ball squad in Manchester ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

England hold a big edge in head-to-head record in T20I matches against Sri Lanka with 14 wins as compared to 4 losses in 18 encounters. Harry Brook’s side hammered Sri Lanka by 51 runs in a T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match earlier this year when the two sides last faced off in the format.

Brendon McCullum talks Aneurin Donald debut Watch the full interview https://t.co/wGCiOTsQLO pic.twitter.com/8JedBI1Nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 14, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20…

When is England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 going to take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 will take place on Tuesday, September 15.

Where is England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 going to take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 will be held at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time will England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 start?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 live streaming in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20 Predicted 11

England: Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga