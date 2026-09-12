England complete 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan with eight-wicket win

The hosts (England) showcased a brilliant performance and defeated Pakistan in the third Test and sweep the series 3-0. Scroll down to read the full story.

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England defeat Pakistan in the third Test

England completed a 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan after beating them by eight wickets in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The result also gave England their first-ever home Test series whitewash against Pakistan.

Chasing 130 runs for victory, England lost two early wickets after Mohammad Abbas gave Pakistan hope. However, Joe Root scored 62 while Jordan Cox made 59 to take England over the line. The pair put together an unbeaten 128-run stand to finish the match comfortably.

Razaullah leads Pakistan’s strong batting fightback in the third Test

Pakistan finally showed some fight with the bat in the second innings, scoring 449 runs after failing to cross 200 in their earlier innings of the series. Debutant Razaullah was one of their key performers. He first took four wickets in the opening innings before hitting a quick 81 off 63 balls, giving Pakistan a chance to put pressure on England.

Razaullah was the main star for Pakistan on Day 3. The debutant scored a quick 81 off 63 balls and hit nine sixes, the most by a player on Test debut. Shan Masood (95), Babar Azam (76) and opener Azam Awais (59) also played important knocks to help Pakistan fight back.

Mohammad Abbas also helped with the bat, scoring 42 runs. He shared a 120-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Razaullah. Pakistan’s fight came after Ollie Robinson dismissed Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks. Robinson had also dismissed Shafique for a duck in the first innings.

England dominate with bat and ball to complete 3-0 series sweep

England had to work harder with the ball than they had in the earlier matches. Gus Atkinson took three wickets, while Robinson, Josh Tongue and Dan Lawrence picked up two each.

England chose to bowl first after winning the toss and quickly put Pakistan in trouble. Tongue, Jofra Archer and Robinson took all 10 wickets. Saud Shakeel was the only batter from Pakistan’s top eight to score more than 10 runs, making 43. Razaullah and Abbas scored 11 and 21 respectively.

England then came out strongly with the bat. Emilio Gay scored 60, while Harry Brook (75), Dan Lawrence (65), Jamie Smith (69) and Robinson (50) also made half-centuries. However, none of them could score a hundred.

In the final innings, England needed only 130 runs to win. Joe Root scored 62 and Jordan Cox made 59 as the pair finished the chase without losing another wicket. England won by eight wickets and completed a 3-0 series win, with Root ending the series with another half-century.