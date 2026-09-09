England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Predicted 11: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan OUT, Saim Ayub IN, Babar Azam to…

Babar Azam's Pakistan could hand debut to at least a couple of players in the third Test of the series against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

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England captain Joe Root (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. (Image: AI)

England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test: An almost new-look Pakistan cricket team will step on the field against England in the third and final Test of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Wednesday. Babar Azam’s side are already 2-0 down in the series after losing the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to send back 7 players including Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha in the middle of the series and bring in their replacements ahead of the 3rd Test. The wholesale changes mean that Azan Awais may retain his berth as the first-choice opener but is likely to get a new opening partner in the form of either Saim Ayub or Abdullah Fazal. Saim could get the nod ahead of Abdullah since he can provide additional help with his off-spin bowling.

Captain Babar Azam could move down to No. 5 position with former skipper Shan Masood taking the one-down position and in-form Abdullah Shafique at number four. Pakistan will also hand debut to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, who will replace Rizwan behind the stumps.

Naseem Shah’s brother Ubaid Shah had failed to find a spot in the playing 11 in the first two matches but could come into the playing 11 at Edgbaston. The visitors could also decided to add more spin bowling options by bringing in off-spinner Sajid Khan in place of pacer Mohammad Ali.

Babar Azam could also hand another debut cap to pace bowler Razaullah – one of the 7 replacements joining the team after Lord’s.

The home team, on the other hand, will be aiming for a rare Test series whitewash against Pakistan. Joe Root’s England are likely to go into the contest with the same playing 11 although opener Emilio Gay will be under pressure due to last of runs in the first two matches.

Jordan Cox, who made his debut in the first Test, has been England’s in-form batter with two fifties in the first two matches.

Building up in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/GVxffYKQKm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2026

England vs Pakistan 2026 3rd Test match Predicted 11

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal/Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan/ Mohammad Ali, Razaullah, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas