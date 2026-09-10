England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Ollie Robinson stars as England take commanding lead at Edgbaston

England dominate Pakistan in the 3rd Test at Edgbaston after posting 453 and reducing Pakistan to 52/2, with Ollie Robinson taking two early wickets.

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England dominate Pakistan in 3rd Test. (Photo: X)

England are firmly in control of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston after a dominant Day 2. England posted 453 in their first innings before reducing Pakistan to 52 for 2 by stumps. Pakistan still require 268 more runs just to force England to bat again.

Ollie Robinson was the star once more, taking two early wickets in Pakistan’s second innings, including the first-ball dismissal of Saim Ayub. Robinson now has 21 wickets in the series at an average of 6.66. He also scored a quick 50 with the bat.

England recover from early setbacks to post 453

England had been 39 for 3 on the first day but recovered strongly to build a commanding total. Harry Brook top-scored with 75, while Jamie Smith made 69, Dan Lawrence scored 65, Emilio Gay hit 60 and Robinson added a rapid 50. Five England batters reached fifty as the hosts piled on the runs.

Debutant Razaullah was Pakistan’s best bowler, finishing with four wickets for 148 runs. He removed both Smith and Robinson. Jofra Archer remained unbeaten on 32, including two sixes, as England were finally bowled out for 453, giving them a lead of 320 runs.

Robinson strikes immediately in Pakistan’s second innings

Pakistan’s second innings began disastrously. Robinson trapped Saim Ayub for a duck with the very first ball. Three deliveries later, he had Abdullah Shafique caught by Joe Root at first slip. Pakistan were 0 for 2 after just four deliveries.

Shan Masood and Azan Awais then put on an unbroken 52-run stand. Masood was dropped on 13 by Ben Duckett but survived to remain 21 not out. Awais was unbeaten on 29 when rain stopped play around 5.30 pm.

England eye victory inside three days

Robinson finished the day with figures of 2 for 10 from six overs. England now look well placed to complete the match inside three days if the weather remains clear.

Pakistan have struggled significantly throughout the series and require a substantial batting effort on Day 3 to avoid another heavy defeat.

Brief Scores

Pakistan 133 and 52 for 2 (Azan Awais 29*, Shan Masood 21*; Ollie Robinson 2-10) trail England 453 (Harry Brook 75, Jamie Smith 69, Dan Lawrence 65, Emilio Gay 60, Ollie Robinson 50; Razaullah 4-148) by 268 runs.