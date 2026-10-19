EXCLUSIVE: Murali Kartik backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup, says ‘If they’re getting runs, why not?’

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play till 2027 ODI World Cup, says selection should be on merit, not age, ahead of New Zealand tour under Shubman Gill.

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Murali Kartik backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup. (Photo: Screengrab/X)

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue playing for India as long as they perform and remain fit. With both veterans returning for the upcoming ODI series under captain Shubman Gill, the debate around their future and the transition to a younger team has once again come into focus.

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Kartik said selection should depend on performance rather than speculation about when senior players should retire. He also discussed India’s bowling plans for New Zealand and the challenges posed by the team’s tight international schedule.

Murali Kartik backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup

Kartik said he does not believe in forcing a transition when experienced players are still contributing to the team. He stressed that Rohit and Kohli should be judged on their performances and ability to deliver runs.

“Look, again, I’ve just answered my question just a while ago. I have not been a believer… if somebody’s doing well, if Rohit and Virat are right there, and they give you the experience, and both of them are fine and getting runs, that’s all that should matter. Don’t… so the thing is, now we will say, oh, when are they gonna call it quits, or when is the transition coming, and the day when they go, they’ll… we’ll be wondering, oh, why have they gone? So I don’t think we should be in for that.”

He added that the selectors should focus on merit rather than age or retirement discussions.

“Just pick people on merit. Pick people because they… you’re needed in the team, because they’re needed in the side, and they are doing well, and that’s all that matters. And with regards to them playing till 2027, if they’re getting runs, why not?”

New Zealand conditions will test India’s bowlers

Kartik expects seamers to play an important role in New Zealand, although he pointed out that conditions can vary depending on the time of year and format. He said India will need contributions from the entire bowling unit rather than relying only on fast bowlers.

He also noted that Test and T20 pitches can offer different challenges, making it important for bowlers to adjust their plans to the conditions.

Murali Kartik on India’s tight schedule before New Zealand tour

Kartik acknowledged that India’s packed schedule and limited preparation time could make the New Zealand tour difficult, especially for players unfamiliar with the conditions. He referred to the short turnaround between matches and the travel involved, including players arriving in separate batches.

He said players often have to rely on past experience and prepare as best they can when there is little time to acclimatise.

“Yeah, look, it’s been tough for them, to be very honest.”

Kartik added that while players must adapt to demanding schedules, it is also important to recognise the challenges they face. Ideally, he said, teams would have seven to ten days to settle in and prepare, but that is not always possible in a crowded international calendar.