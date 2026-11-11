EXPLAINED: How Hardik Pandya got a salary hike to Rs 180000000 in IPL 2027 trade deal with Arshdeep Singh

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the most high-profile trade ahead of IPL 2027 season after joining Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians for a salary of Rs 18 crore.

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Hardik Pandya will get a salary bump by joining PBKS in IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hit the jackpot ahead of the IPL 2027 season with his trade from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings for a salary of Rs 18 crore. It will be the highest-ever salary for Pandya in the last 11 seasons in the Indian Premier League – up from Rs 16.35 crore that he earned at Nita Ambani’s MI in the IPL 2026 season.

The hike in salary has been necessitated due to the player-to-player transfer between Mumbai Indians and Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings. Earlier, Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod was also believed to be part of the deal – heading from PBKS back to MI along with Arshdeep Singh.

However, PBKS decided to match Hardik Pandya’s salary with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who will be playing for Mumbai Indians for the first time. With Arshdeep’s current salary at Rs 18 crore, PBKS decided to match it by giving Hardik Pandya a salary bump for next season.

Sat Sri Akaal, ਪੰਜਾਬ♥️ https://t.co/7wt1j4Sd6Q — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 11, 2026

Hardik Pandya will not get captaincy at PBKS

For the first time since IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya will not be leading a franchise in the Indian Premier League. Since moving from Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 season, Hardik Pandya has been seen as a skipper in the T20 league.

Hardik led GT to the IPL 2022 title and then again to the final in 2023 season where they lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. He was part of MI’s IPL title-winning campaign in four seasons – 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Although MI and PBKS had already submitted their ‘Expression of Interest’ in the trade to the BCCI a few weeks back, the two teams had to get Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh on board for the deal as well. The trade can only proceed according to BCCI rules with both players were satisfied with it, including salary conditions.

With captaincy off the table with PBKS, Pandya possibly demanded additional salary to sweeten the deal for himself. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS, on the other hand, didn’t have to trade an additional player along with Arshdeep Singh.

“Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team. His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead,” MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

As a result, Punjab Kings had the option to retain Vishnu Vinod as a backup wicket-keeper to Prabhsimran Singh in their squad.

After going unsold in three successive IPL auctions, the Kerala wicketkeeper found buyers in Delhi Capitals (2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022), Mumbai Indians (2023) and Punjab Kings (2025). However, he made just three appearances in the Indian Premier League, all for MI in the 2023 season. Punjab retained him ahead of the 2026 campaign for a salary of Rs 95 lakh.

MI happy to add Arshdeep Singh to their squad

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will join Jasprit Bumrah to form a potent new-ball attack in Mumbai next season. Arshdeep is the only Indian pacer to claim more than 150 wickets in T20I cricket.

“Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold,” Akash Ambani said.

However, MI chose not to announce Hardik Pandya’s replacement as captain for the IPL 2027 season. “As Mumbai Indians look ahead to the upcoming season, the franchise will take a considered approach to evaluating its captaincy options. An announcement regarding the team’s captaincy will be made at the appropriate time,” the MI statement added.