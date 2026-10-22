EXPLAINED: What is new ‘Sonic’ technology to be used in India vs New Zealand series

Learn what the new 'Sonic' technology is using in the India tour of New Zealand event. Scroll down to read the full story.

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What is 'Sonic' technology used in IND vs NZ series (Image - BCCI)

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand has begun. The first match of the T20I series is being played at the Hayley Oval, Christchurch. The Indian side had opted for bowling in this opening clash and invited the hosts to bat first.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Playing 11:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

The opening clash is going to be important for both teams, as New Zealand get a good start in this match as the batters are playing good shots to make their side move forward in a positive way to reach a good total in this match.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers are also showcasing their impressive bowling performance in the opening clash. Players like Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel succeeded in taking wickets for India.

However, for the India tour of New Zealand event. As a new edge-detection technology, ‘Sonic’, will be used during this entire tour. The technology was tested and checked before its use, with support from the BCCI and the ICC.

The role played by Sonic in the India vs New Zealand tour is it uses sound to help umpires check if the ball has touched the bat during a DRS review. It was made in New Zealand and can help the third umpire make the right decision.

Sonic will a part of the DRS setup as it was provided by Virtual Eye, which has been accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for ball-tracking since 2008.

The technology ‘Sonic’ uses audio analysis as it helps to know the moment when the ball touches or makes contact with the bat. This technology can also help the umpires to make the correct decisions about any problem.

Not only this, this technology can provide more information and updates and information to the third umpire regarding knowing the contact between bat and ball.

“Our team has worked tirelessly developing and refining this technology, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and meeting the standards expected at the highest level of international sport,” Ben Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Eye, said in a statement.