EXPLAINED: Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India call-up is bad news for Virat Kohli’s RCB ahead of IPL 2028 mega auction

India and RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled to the national side ahead of five-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning on October 22.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar was leading wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 T20: Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received a much-awaited recall ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning on October 22. Bhuvneshwar, who was RCB’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026 season, last played international cricket for Team India back in November 2022 in Napier.

The recall, while being great news for the Indian pacer, will possibly not make the reigning IPL champions happy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced an ‘uncapped player’ rule – specifically for former India cricketers.

Under the ‘uncapped’ player rule, an Indian player who previously played international cricket is reclassified as ‘uncapped’ if they have been completely inactive in the international cricket and out of a BCCI central contract for 5 full calendar years. As a result, the IPL franchise can retain these international ‘uncapped’ players for a fixed price of Rs 4 crore per year.

BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR IS BACK FOR INDIA T20I 36 year old, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in India’s T20I squad after 4 years Bhuvi has been selected for New Zealand tour & will feature in 5 match T20I series Now, the question ⁉️ Will BCCI allow Bhuvi to play HongKong Sixes https://t.co/7500YMc9Ri — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) October 6, 2026

It is believed that the rule was introduce for Chennai Super Kings, who managed to retain former India captain MS Dhoni while losing only Rs 4 crore from their salary purse. Two-time IPL champions RCB would have been hoping for the same as they plan ahead of the IPL 2028 mega auction set to take place next year.

If Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn’t play any international cricket for one more year – till the IPL 2028 mega auction – he will also be classified as an ‘uncapped’ player and can be retained for Rs 4 crore instead of his current price of Rs 10.75 crore per year.

The 36-year-old Indian pacer claimed 28 wickets in 16 matches in the IPL 2026 campaign for Virat Kohli’s RCB at an amazing average of 17.89. He also picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.41 in IPL 2025 after joining RCB from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Overall in T20 cricket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 363 wickets in 332 matches at an average of 24.42. In T20I cricket, he has claimed 90 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 23.1.

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar can play in ODI World Cup 2027

Meanwhile, former India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a shot at earning an ODI recall ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa next year.

“He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely,” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

Bhuvneshwar’s last ODI match was against South Africa at Paarl in January 2022. “If he swings the ball and shows decent fitness, nobody can stop Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from sitting together on that flight to the World Cup, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first ball of the World Cup,” said Ashwin.

The UP and RCB pacer has turned out in 121 ODI and claimed 141 wickets. Ashwin said the veteran pacer’s ability to swing the ball at a brisk clip will be handy in places like South Africa and Australia.

“Do you want swing? He has swing. If you want it to move one way, he can do that. If you want it to move both ways, he can do that too. And then he has decent pace,” he added.