EXPLAINED: Why Team India have reached Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinal without playing a single ball

Last edition's gold medallist Team India have qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 after their last 8 game vs Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Team India have marched into Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Monday. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Defending champions Team India are yet to play a single ball in the Asian Games 2026 going on in Aichi-Nagoya. Shreyas Iyer’s side were set to face Afghanistan in the second quarterfinal match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Monday. But the India vs Afghansitan quarterfinal match in men’s cricket tournament in Asian Games 2026 has been abandoned without a ball getting bowled.

Before India’s game, their arch-rival Pakistan were also supposed to play in quarterfinal 1 of Asian Games 2026, taking on Hong Kong. But with incessant rain in Nisshin since Monday early morning, even Pakistan vs Hong Kong quarterfinal has been abandoned without a ball getting bowled.

India and Pakistan have now both qualified for the semifinal without a ball getting bowled in their last 8 matches. The Asian neighbours are now scheduled to play in their last 4 matches to secure a medal on Thursday, October 1.

(More to come)