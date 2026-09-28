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EXPLAINED: Why Team India have reached Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinal without playing a single ball

Last edition's gold medallist Team India have qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 after their last 8 game vs Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Published: September 28, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Team India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Team India have marched into Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Monday. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Defending champions Team India are yet to play a single ball in the Asian Games 2026 going on in Aichi-Nagoya. Shreyas Iyer’s side were set to face Afghanistan in the second quarterfinal match at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Monday. But the India vs Afghansitan quarterfinal match in men’s cricket tournament in Asian Games 2026 has been abandoned without a ball getting bowled.

Before India’s game, their arch-rival Pakistan were also supposed to play in quarterfinal 1 of Asian Games 2026, taking on Hong Kong. But with incessant rain in Nisshin since Monday early morning, even Pakistan vs Hong Kong quarterfinal has been abandoned without a ball getting bowled.

Read more: Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Shreyas Iyer's Team enter semis

India and Pakistan have now both qualified for the semifinal without a ball getting bowled in their last 8 matches. The Asian neighbours are now scheduled to play in their last 4 matches to secure a medal on Thursday, October 1.

(More to come)

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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