F1 driver Arvid Lindblad praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, reveals brief conversation with Shubman Gill

F1 driver Arvid Lindblad praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his impact at young age and opened up on his meeting with India captain Shubman Gill at Silverstone.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/f1-driver-arvid-lindblad-praises-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-reveals-brief-conversation-with-shubman-gill-8536406/ Copy

Arvid Lindblad, Shubman gill (R) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (L) (Photo: Instagram/arvid.lindblad/ X)

Indian-origin Formula One driver Arvid Lindblad has praised teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for making an impact at such a young age. The Racing Bulls driver also opened up about his meeting with India captain Shubman Gill, sharing how athletes from different sports can learn from one another.

Lindblad, 19, met Gill at Silverstone during the 2026 Formula One season and later attended an India cricket match against England. The young driver described Gill as “really nice” and spoke about their brief conversation on the challenges of competing at the highest level.

Arvid Lindblad shares experience of meeting Shubman Gill

Lindblad was asked in an interview with NDTV whether he and Gill had discussed the pressure and demands of professional sport. The F1 driver said they spoke about the differences between cricket and motorsport, along with some of the ways Gill prepares himself for competition.

“We spoke briefly about the differences between our sports and some of the ways he manages things,” Lindblad said.

He explained that although their conversation was short, meeting athletes from other disciplines offered an opportunity to understand different approaches to training and performance.

“One of the cool aspects of sport is that athletes can learn from each other, but we didn’t have a particularly deep conversation. It was a fairly short interaction.”

Both cricket and Formula One require athletes to remain focused under pressure, prepare carefully and make quick decisions. Lindblad’s interaction with Gill gave him a chance to exchange thoughts with one of India’s leading cricketers.

Lindblad impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Lindblad also shared his thoughts on Sooryavanshi, who has attracted attention for his performances despite being only a teenager. The youngster’s ability to compete on a big stage has impressed the F1 driver.

“He’s obviously very impressive. It’s amazing to see someone so young performing on such a big stage,” Lindblad said.

The 19-year-old was also asked why young athletes across different sports are achieving success earlier in their careers. He pointed to improvements in technology, coaching and preparation, which have helped young competitors develop their skills more quickly.

‘Maybe it’s the rajma or something!’: Lindblad’s light-hearted take

Lindblad brought humour into the discussion when asked about the rise of young sporting talent.

“Maybe it’s the rajma or something!” he joked, before adding that improvements in technology, coaching and preparation were helping young athletes learn faster than ever.

He then returned to Sooryavanshi’s achievements, describing the teenager’s rise as particularly impressive.

“What Vaibhav has achieved is particularly remarkable. To make a name for yourself at that age is extremely impressive, and I wish him all the best,” he said.

Lindblad’s comments underline the growing interest in young sporting talent across disciplines. While the two athletes compete in very different arenas, their experiences show how preparation, guidance and the ability to perform under pressure remain important in both cricket and Formula One.