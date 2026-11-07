Faf du Plessis identifies two possible candidates to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain in IPL 2027

Rishabh Pant was traded back to the Delhi Capitals just a few seasons after the Lucknow Super Giants bought him

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Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has named Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh as two possible candidates to replace Rishabh Pant as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Pant recently stepped down from the leadership role after a disappointing campaign with the franchise. LSG confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter had requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties, and the management accepted his decision.

Du Plessis believes both Markram and Marsh have the experience and leadership qualities required to take charge of the Lucknow-based franchise. Markram, in particular, has considerable experience as a captain in franchise cricket. He currently leads South Africa’s T20I side and has also guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two SA20 titles.

Markram has been part of the LSG setup since IPL 2025 and could be a strong option for the leadership role. His experience of playing in different conditions and leading teams across competitions could work in his favour.

Marsh is another option for the franchise. The Australian all-rounder has captained his national team in T20Is and brings international leadership experience to the table. He has also previously led Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2026: Naushad Moosa points out areas of improvement despite India’s win over Pakistan

Both players have different strengths, and LSG will have to decide who is better suited to lead the side as they look to make a fresh start in the next season.

Pant’s departure from the captaincy comes after two difficult seasons with LSG. He was signed for Rs 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025 and replaced KL Rahul as captain. However, the team failed to reach the playoffs in either season under his leadership.

In IPL 2026, Lucknow finished at the bottom of the points table after managing just four wins from 14 matches. Pant scored 312 runs during the campaign but could not help the team produce consistent results.

The franchise is now looking to rebuild its leadership structure and improve its performances. Director of Cricket Tom Moody had also indicated that the management would consider a reset after the team’s disappointing campaign.

LSG have several options within their squad, but Markram and Marsh appear to be among the leading candidates for the captaincy.

The franchise is yet to announce its next captain. Whoever takes charge will have the responsibility of helping LSG return to the playoffs after missing out in the last two IPL seasons.