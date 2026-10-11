Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson return as New Zealand announce ODI squad for India series

New Zealand announce their ODI squad for the India series, with Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert returning and Rachin Ravindra back from injury

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New Zealand ODI squad, New Zealand vs India ODI series, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, India vs New Zealand 2026, New Zealand cricket team, 2027 ODI World Cup

New Zealand have named Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra in their squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India. Mitchell Santner will captain the side, with Ravindra returning after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The series will begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand will look to build on their historic 2-1 ODI series win in India earlier this year, which was their first bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

Allen and Ferguson will return to New Zealand’s ODI setup for the first time since 2023. Ferguson last played an ODI in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai, while Allen has not featured in the format for nearly three years.

Seifert will also return to the ODI side after last playing a 50-over match during New Zealand’s home series against Pakistan around 18 months ago. Allen and Seifert are known for their aggressive batting in T20 cricket, and the series will give them a chance to make a case for a regular place in the ODI team ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Ravindra, meanwhile, will be available for the first three matches after missing the T20I series against India due to a shoulder injury. Mark Chapman has also been included in the squad for the first three ODIs after being ruled out of the T20Is with a hamstring injury.

New Zealand have named separate squads for the first three and final two matches. Several players will leave the ODI squad after the third game to prepare for the two-match Test series against India, which begins on November 19 in Wellington. Seven players will join the team for the last two ODIs.

Head coach Rob Walter said the series would be important preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. He also highlighted the opportunity to test the team’s depth against a strong Indian side.

New Zealand will be without fast bowlers Zak Foulkes, Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears, who are recovering from injuries. O’Rourke is dealing with calf problems, while Foulkes has a hip flexor injury and Sears is recovering from an ankle issue.

The five-match series will be followed by a two-Test contest between the teams. New Zealand are expected to announce their Test squad in early November.

When and where to watch?

India’s tour of New Zealand will be broadcasted live on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.